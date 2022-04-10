Flare ups continue as crews battle 1370ha Awarua fire

A helicopter supported ground crews to extinguish hotspots at the Tiwai Road fire in Awarua on Sunday morning.

Ground crews have faced challenging conditions this weekend as they continue to contain and suppress the large fire in a significant wetland at Awarua Bay, south of Invercargill, while attending a second nearby at Awarua Plains.

Crews had been battling a 1370 hectare fire in the Awarua Wetlands since April 2, and while the fire was contained within a 24km perimeter, Incident Controller Julian Tohiariki said flare-ups were still occurring because of the large amount of flammable vegetation still remaining in the area.

A 50-metre wide control line had been established around 90 per cent of the perimeter and five crews worked on Sunday to extend that buffer in the remaining area to minimise the risk of any flare-up breaking out of the perimeter.

Meanwhile, quick work from Invercargill and Tiwai Point fire crews saved a second fire nearby from merging with the first.

Crews responded to a suspicious car fire under a transmission line power pylon on Tiwai Rd – which runs through Awarua Plains – at 5.45am on Sunday.

The fire had spread to dense mānuka scrub and was moving quickly when crews arrived, eventually covering one hectare, a spokesperson said.

The area was just 10km away from the Awarua Bay Fire and Tohiariki said a helicopter and one crew were transferred to the site to make sure it was properly extinguished.

Robyn Edie/Stuff FENZ Incident controller Mark Marwhinney and DOC Murihiku operations manager John McCarroll on the 1000-hectare fire burning in Awarua-Waituna wetlands, south of Invercargill.

Incident Controller David Coveney said earlier on Sunday that crews were able to get around the flanks of the Tiwai fire and pinch it off, preventing it from escaping and joining up with the fire at Awarua Bay to the north.

"The crews made a great save this morning. This was a big fire - the glow was visible from Invercargill," Coveney said.

If that morning’s fire had not been contained quickly, it would have ravaged 2000 hectares of public conservation land, he said.

A fire investigation is underway and drones are expected to make another aerial assessment of the Awarua fire ground on Monday.

NgÄi Tahu/RNZ Firefighters have been battling a 1370 hectare fire on culturally and ecologically significant land in the Awarua Wetlands, outside Invercargill.

Meanwhile, Tohiariki reiterated calls for people to stay well away from the fire ground, where hazards ranged from deep ash pits to smouldering peat beds.

"People may be thinking that it’s safe to go there if they don’t see flames and plumes of smoke, but this is still an active fire and our crews need to be able to concentrate on their task rather than worrying about people trying to access their maimais."

There is no public access to Awarua Bay Rd past the intersection with Buddle Rd, and there are signs at the boat ramps on the Waituna Lagoon advising that the wetland is closed to the public.