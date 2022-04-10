Police continue appeal for sightings of Auckland man, missing overnight

Police are appealing for help finding 53-year-old Jeff Allan who went missing from the Auckland suburb of New Lynn on Saturday.

Police are appealing for sightings of Jeff Allan, 53, who went missing at 2pm on Saturday from the Auckland suburb of New Lynn.

He was last seen by his family, and may be confused, a police spokeswoman said.

Police continue to make enquiries, and are gathering information about Allan’s potential movements.

He is known to have links across Auckland, including Onehunga, Kumeu and Grafton.

There is no active Search and Rescue operation underway, but anyone with information is urged to come forward.

Police media posts about Allan have been shared about 200 times.

He is described as thin to medium build. When last seen, Allan was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to contact police on 111 and quote file number 220409/3504.