Two hospitalised after two West Coast crashes

Upper Buller Gorge Rd was briefly closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Two West Coast vehicle accidents resulted in two people needing hospitalisation.

Police and ambulance services were called to Upper Buller Gorge Rd, east of Inangahua, at 3.17pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the accident involved a motorcycle and a ute, and the road was blocked for at least two hours.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said an ambulance attended the incident, and a patient with moderate injuries was taken to Nelson Hospital via helicopter.

At 1.30am on Sunday, police were alerted to an accident involving a “personal bus” that had crashed in Greymouth.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances attended, taking a patient in critical condition to Greymouth Hospital.