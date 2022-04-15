Kiwi Ukrainians trying to rescue loved ones still in limbo over official documentation

New Zealand's Hercules mission comes as Russia’s Ukraine offensive shows no sign of slowing down.

A Ukrainian family embarked on a dangerous journey through Russia in a desperate attempt to update an expired passport so a grandfather can come to New Zealand.

Since the Russian invasion began, Invercargill-based Victoria and Cory Ului and their children have watched helplessly as Victoria’s mother, brother and father have tried to find a way to escape the Russian occupied city of Nova Kakhovka in the south of the country.

After waiting for the New Zealand Government to grant their family emergency visas, the next nightmare began when they discovered Victoria’s father’s passport had expired.

At one stage he considered crossing back into Ukraine and across the front lines to see if he could get his passport renewed in Dnipro, despite the risk of getting killed.

Cory Ului said the couple had turned to Immigration New Zealand (INZ) for a solution and an immigration official had indicated by email that they were hopeful of an “outcome” for applicants with expired passports.

However, in a statement, general manager of border and visa operations Nicola Hogg said Ukrainian nationals should contact the Ukrainian Consulate in New Zealand, or the closest embassy to their family’s departure point for help.

Hogg’s statement said minimum requirements for travel documents may depend on the requirements of airlines and any transit points.

However, in the Uluis’ case, Victoria’s father tried to contact embassies in neighbouring countries with no success.

SUPPLIED The wait goes on for Cory and Victoria Ului and their children, Micah and Elijah, as they try to secure official documentation for Victoria’s father, so he can come to New Zealand after fleeing Ukraine.

Her family endured 26 tense blockade stops by Russian soldiers on their journey by car to Crimea. At one stage, they believed they were close to getting shot for being Ukrainian patriots when they realised a Russian soldier may have spotted a small national flag they had forgotten was in their glovebox.

They got rid of the flat, but were subjected to a rigorous car search at the next checkpoint from an angry soldier who they believed was searching for evidence of the flag.

On Monday, they undertook a dangerous 26-hour journey to Moscow from Crimea in a land that now considered them enemies, then embarked on another 12-hour journey via Belarus to the Polish border.

In Warsaw, they were told Victoria’s father would get the passport stamp he needed to allow INZ to process his application for a special visa.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Emergency workers remove the body of a resident of a multi-storey building destroyed in a Russian air raid in Borodyanka, close to Kyiv.

Other New Zealand-based Ukrainians are fearful for relatives who have fled their war-torn country without passports.

Hamilton-based Anna Sulima said her mother lost her passport when she fled Makiivka in the Donesk region with Anna Sulima’s grandmother.

Although both were now safe in Poland, she now had to find a way to gain official documentation to bring her to New Zealand.

For Mt Maunganui-based Asya Agarkova, the lack of an international passport could be what determined if she ever saw her younger brother again.

Felipe Dana/AP Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv on Monday.

Aharkov Heorhill, who will turn 18 in June, will be forced to stay and fight if he can’t leave the country. He planned to head to western Ukraine and try to escape across the border, but he had only national identity documents and not the required international passport to travel to New Zealand.

Agarkova’s parents and younger sister, 18, farm in Orikhiv, a village near the Zaporozhye power plant that has been seized by the Russians.

Her father, 50, is a Moscow-born Russian who has lived in Ukraine for 20 years. His Russian passport has expired, and her mother has never had an international passport.

“There is no way they can get passports in the current situation.”

She had been waiting for INZ to help her family, but was frustrated by the lack of communication and what she deemed to be a lack of understanding from officials about how difficult the situation was in Ukraine.

Under New Zealand law, those granted refugee status receive accommodation, financial support and job advice to help them re-establish in a new country.

Agarkova believed the same should be offered for relatives of people like herself with limited means.

Efrem Lukatsky/AP A boy walks by unexploded Russian shells in the village of Andriyivka close to Kyiv on Monday.

She was grateful special visas were being granted, but frustrated at the length of time it was taking to help those without proper documentation.

Hogg said INZ continued to assess special visa applications with whatever supporting documentation could be provided.

As of April 9, INZ had received 723 sponsorship requests and 548 applications for visas under the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa category. Of those, 298 visas had been approved.