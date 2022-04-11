Body recovered from beach north of Greymouth

A body was recovered from a beach north of Rapahoe on the West Coast.

Greymouth police sergeant Dave Cross said a member of the public came into the Greymouth police station on Saturday.

“The body was discovered by an informant who came into the station to show us where the body was up the Coast just north of Rapahoe,” he said.

The body was recovered about 3.30pm on Saturday.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Hugh Cameron went missing on March 21.

Cross said a postmortem was being carried out to identify the remains.

However, it did match the description of Hugh Cameron who had been missing since March.

The matter would be referred to the coroner, Cross said.

On March 25, police made a public appeal for information about Hugh Cameron who had been missing since March 21.

The 64-year-old was last seen in Runanga and his family were concerned for his welfare.

Supplied/Stuff A house bus crashed into a tree in Greymouth at 1.30am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Cross said Greymouth police were also investigating a crash in the town on Sunday morning.

He said a house bus crashed into a tree on High Street just after 1.30am.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was taken to hospital in a serious condition.