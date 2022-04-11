Investigators probing three recent skydiving deaths with links to same Auckland location

There have been three solo parachuting deaths in the North Island since 2019. (File photo)

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is looking into whether there were any similarities between the deaths of three skydivers in the North Island.

Since 2019, three recreational skydivers have died – two in Auckland and one in Tauranga.

Two were on SkyDive Auckland jumps, while the third was a recent graduate of the New Zealand Skydiving School, which was based at the same Parakai facility as SkyDive Auckland.

Irish national Jack Creane, 27, was fatally injured during a hard landing at Parakai in March 2019; Theo Williams, 21, died in March last year after hitting the ground at speed at Tauranga; while British parachutist Sarah-Jane Bayram, 43, fell into the sea after a mid-air collision at Muriwai Beach in March.

Bayram had been knocked unconscious by the collision and her parachute was deployed by another skydiver.

The other skydiver involved in the collision – a man in his 20s – suffered minor injuries after landing on the beach.

The CAA said it had a scheduled audit for SkyDive Auckland coming up in July and their investigation into Bayram’s death was continuing.

“The CAA is looking at whether elements are common to all three recent fatal parachuting accidents,” a spokesman said.

He said the CAA would take further action if any specific issues between the three deaths were found.

A coroner’s finding into the death of Creane, released late last year, noted SkyDive Auckland and the skydiving school planned to undertake a peer review of course content, involving flight planning and decision-making, to ensure it was adequate.

SkyDive Auckland chief executive and director Tony Green confirmed last week that this review had taken place but he could not share “internal processes”.

SkyDive Auckland has been contacted by Stuff for comment.