Awarua fire cost reaching $800,000, carbon emissions 'massive'

Awarua Fire has burnt more than 1370-ha of Department of Conservation land and emitted massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere

The cost of a 1370-hectare wetland fire in Southland is reaching $800,000, as fire crews enter their tenth day dampening the area.

On Monday morning, Conservation Minister Kiri Allan visited the site of the 1370ha fire, which is burning through Department of Conservation land on the Awarua-Waituna Wetlands, south of Invercargill.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff/Pool The Awarua fire has burnt more than 1370ha of Department of Conservation land and emitted massive amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The blaze was the second significant fire on New Zealand wetlands this summer, she said, and “massive amounts” of greenhouse gases had been emitted into the atmosphere as a result.

“For me as Minister of Conservation, when you get up in the air and see the devastation it is just absolutely gutting,” she said.

Wetlands were important sequesters for carbon, she said, and the greenhouse gases released as a result of their burning would be significant both to New Zealand and the rest of the world.

"They [the wetlands] can do incredible amounts of work for us in terms of sequestering carbon, they can hold that carbon for thousands of years. But now, with what we’ve seen out there with the devastation, that is a huge amount of carbon that has been released,” she said.

“What's released out into the environment impacts every single one of us. Not just locals here, but every single one of us in New Zealand, and really the world.”

Native flora and fauna in the Awarua-Waituna wetlands were still recovering from historic blazes in 2012 and 2005, Allan said.

Despite this, she was optimistic that some areas of the wetlands would recover quickly, with Department of Conservation workers identifying green tips on parts of the wetlands the fire had already blazed through.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller Julian Tohiariki said the cost of the fire was reaching $800,000.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff/Pool Minister of Conservation MP Kiri Allan, left, visited the site of the 1370-ha Awarua Fire on Monday morning. She says the impacts of the fire have been "devastating" for the biodiversity of the region. Pictured with Incident Controller Julian Tohiariki, right.

“We could be approaching $800,000 at the moment, [but] the overall cost could obviously go beyond that," he said.

An investigation was currently taking place to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

Crews had been scaled back on Monday, with two helicopters and a crew of 25 on the ground compared to up to 40 people and nine helicopters last week, Tohiariki said.

Rain and wind would influence plans in the coming week, with crewsfocusing on preserving the perimeter of the fire and targeting hotspots using thermal imaging.

Crews were being dropped on to the fire ground using helicopters, as the terrain of the wetlands made it almost impossible for vehicles to access, he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff/Pool Firefighters are being transported to the fire ground in helicopters, as the terrain is too difficult for fire trucks to access, Tohiariki says.

Southland was currently in a drought, and it would take at least 100ml of rain to rehydrate the fire grounds, he said.

It comes after Invercargill and Tiwai point firefighters prevented a second fire on Tiwai Rd early on Sunday morning merging with the Awarua Bay fire.

On Sunday, incident controller David Coveney said the second fire, about 10km away from the Awarua Bay Fire, would have ravaged 2000 hectares of public conservation land if it had not been contained quickly.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff/Pool A second fire on Tiwai Rd on Sunday morning could have ravaged more than 2000 hectares of conservation land if it had merged with the first.

The Awarua fire began on April 2.

While 90 per cent of the fire was contained within a 24km perimeter, Tohiariki said flare-ups were still occurring because of the large amount of flammable vegetation in the area.

Te Rūnaka o Awarua Kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga said the land the fire was burning was extremely significant land with tīpuna (ancestors) buried nearby.

“Because this area was so important to our rūnaka, there are many urupā and wāhi tapu sites near Waituna where our tīpuna are buried. These are places holding the memories, traditions, victories and defeats of Kāi Tahu tīpuna,” he said.

The burial sites were not currently under threat by the fire, he said.