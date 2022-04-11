Police staff involved in 'sexual activity' at police facilities, investigation finds

The Independent Police Conduct Authority released a summary of the findings into the investigation on Monday.

Two police staff used police facilities to conduct “sexual activity”, an internal investigation found.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) released a summary of the findings into the investigation on Monday.

The IPCA said there were “significant deficiencies” in the initial police investigations into the incident, mainly regarding the steps police took as an employer to determine whether the staff had engaged in misconduct.

The investigations followed a complaint about an undisclosed sexual relationship between two police staff. The complaint also raised potential criminal conduct.

“The investigations found the two staff used police facilities for the purpose of conducting consensual sexual activity,” the IPCA said.

“There was insufficient evidence to lay criminal charges.”

The IPCA said police tried to resolve the employment concerns through an “alternate resolution pathway”.

“However, the process became unduly complex, which hindered the final actions that could be taken by the employer.

“Those deficiencies were not caused by neglect or inaction of individual investigators. Instead, they arose from police’s management of the complaint.”

Police also tried a restorative approach. However, the purpose was “not clearly defined”.

“There were also significant procedural issues, including failures to make or retain important organisational records. Roles and reporting lines were not properly followed.”

Police did an internal review of the investigations, following concerns from the IPCA.

“The authority agrees with the findings and recommendations of that review, which largely confirm the authority’s independent view.”

Police have been approached for comment.