DOC investigating after Māhanga Bay occupiers skin and eat seal

An occupation at Māhanga Bay in Wellington has morphed from being anti-mandates to an unwanted stance on the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

Wednesday will mark six weeks of the occupation at Māhanga Bay.

The bay is on the northeast coast of Wellington’s Miramar peninsula.

The occupation started from the remnants of a 23-day anti-mandate occupation on Parliament grounds.

It has seemingly shifted focus to saving nearby Shelly Bay from development

Concerns have been raised about the shortage of toilets and pest trappers being hindered.

Locals have talked of being intimidated.

The Department of Conservation is investigating after a group of people occupying land at Māhanga Bay in Wellington skinned and ate a seal.

Images of the seal being skinned were posted on social media late last month by a person in the group, who have been occupying land owned by Niwa on Massey Rd on the Miramar Peninsula since the end of the Parliament occupation.

DOC’s operations manager for Kāpiti-Wellington, Angus Hulme-Moir, said its compliance team was investigating to establish if any offences had taken place and to determine the appropriate course of action.

Te Pou Raukawakawa, the self-described rangatira (leader) of the occupation, which has sparked complaints of harassment and health and safety concerns and prompted a meeting with council and police staff on Monday, confirmed the seal was accidentally caught in a fishing net.

“I gutted it and I skinned it,” Raukawakawa said. “I took the skin and I took the fat off the skin, and I've got it stretched out and salted, and I took the back strips out, and we ate it,” he said.

Hulme-Moir said DOC was called when the seal was caught in the net. Staff attended and found the seal alive but unresponsive, and it appeared it had drowned, he said.

“The group were comforting the seal and were asked to inform DOC once it had died so that it could be buried. This was not done and DOC was later informed that the seal was skinned and partially eaten,” he said.

Hulme-Moir said hunting seals was illegal, as was interfering with the remains of dead seals.

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992, it is an offence to harass, disturb, injure, or kill marine mammals, or to take parts of deceased marine mammals, such as teeth or meat.

Anyone charged with violating the regulations faces a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine of up to $250,000.

However, Raukawakawa denied what he did was illegal.

“This is a cultural practice of ours that we've done for thousands of years, and we haven't done this in 200 years. So for us, our belief system is if you take the mauri [life force] from something, if you take the life force, you've got to show it the proper respect by utilising all of the animal and respecting its life,” he said.

“Some people might cringe at the idea for us, it's actually quite spiritual, if you take the life was something you must utilise it, so we ate the meat, we've kept the skin.”

Raukawakawa said he had permission from DOC staff to take the seal’s body after it died.

However, Hulme-Moir said this was untrue.

“It was decided to allow the group to continue comforting the seal until nature took its course, as per their request, and DOC requested to be informed once it had died and that they would return to bury the animal. Neither DOC nor any of our rangers gave permission for this group to skin and eat a seal,” he said.

Raukawakawa said there had been a service and karakia for the seal once it died and that he had put a rāhui in place.

The occupation, which is primarily based inside a fenced area on Massey Rd, was about saving nearby Shelly Bay from development, he said.

However, a spokeswoman from Mau Whenua, the group responsible for the occupation of Shelly Bay, denied any links to the group.

“They are not part of us. They are causing trouble for us,” the spokesperson, who did not want to be identified due to fears of retaliation, said.

Liz Mellish, of local iwi Te Ātiawa, said the eating of seals was not normal practice.

“I descend from the two chiefs who established the pā in Māhanga Bay, Honiana Te Puni and Wi Tako Ngātata. They really were the rangatira … I am unaware of us ever eating seals. That doesn’t mean some tribes might not have, but I have never heard of it,” she said.

“We would rather care for the seals than catch them, and if it was a by-catch, it must have got really tangled in the net, that's not very nice is it? It raises more questions than it answers.”

Mellish said the group were “desecrating and trampling” their mana.

Raukawakawa said the Māhanga Bay group fluctuated from 30 to 40 people. There was a generator providing power, showers, and two portaloos that were serviced twice-weekly, he said. He confirmed the setup was funded by the group.

Images on social media show an extensive setup at the occupation site, including separate kitchen, living, and sleeping areas. There are several tents, marquees, couches, and tables.

In the kitchen, there are fridges, stainless steel benches to prepare food on, barbecues, and storage holding a large amount of food.

Outside the compound, on Massey Rd, further tents and structures have been erected where others are freedom camping.

Raukawakawa blamed this group for the harassment and intimidation experienced by locals and said he was going to talk with them to find a solution.

Niwa is now working with Greater Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, Land Information New Zealand and police to find a resolution as soon as possible, spokeswoman Jessica Rowley said. The agency is looking to sell the site and needs it to be vacant in order for it to do so.

Rowley wouldn’t confirm who the land was being sold to, stating the negotiations were confidential. She said the occupiers removed a locked gate to enter the fenced compound.

Dan Henry from Predator Free Miramar called for action on the group, claiming trappers felt too intimidated to check on traps and stations, meaning the rat population was likely booming.