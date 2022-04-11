Half of campers at Christchurch red zone occupation pack up and leave

Several dozen people are thought to be camping in the “freedom village” set up in the Burwood red zone.

About half of a group who set up a controversial “freedom village” in Christchurch’s red zone have cleared out after the occupation was deemed unlawful last week.

The campsite, in the Burwood part of the former residential red zone, first appeared just over a week ago.

The occupation has attracted the ire of both locals and iwi, who have accused them of “anti-social” and “aggressive” behaviour towards residents, and of making “a clear attack on the authority of Ngāi Tūāhuriri”, which holds mana whenua status over the land.

The Christchurch City Council also declared it in breach of its bylaws and the group was asked to leave after the weekend.

Council’s head of parks, Andrew Rutledge, said park rangers and police visited the site again on Monday to speak to the occupiers.

“Following on from the information given to them last week, approximately half of the occupiers are leaving the site voluntarily and some have already left.

“We will continue to work with the remaining people at the site in order to bring this to a safe and peaceful resolution.”

The council was unable to provide numbers on how many protesters remained at the site.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A burnt-out car in Stour Drive, 100 metres from the red zone campsite.

On Saturday night, a car was gutted in a suspicious fire, 100 metres from tents making up part of the “freedom village”.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Darryl Ball said firefighters were called to Stour Drive, which runs through the same section of the Christchurch red zone as the occupation, just before 10pm.

Crews arrived to find a car well involved in fire, which had spread to a nearby tree, he said.

The blaze was out within 30 minutes but the fire was considered suspicious and police had been notified.

The “freedom village” group first erected tents and towed caravans into the red zone on April 1.

Anti-mandate protesters from Christchurch’s Cranmer Square were believed to be among those camping there.

STACY SQUIRES The Cranmer Square anti-mandate protest is packing up after having come to an agreement with police to do so.

There were thought to be several dozen people camping in the red zone, including some who had reportedly been made homeless or had lost their jobs due to Covid-19 vaccine mandates – which have since been lifted for most industries.

Stuff journalists visited the site last week to try to speak to people there but one was assaulted. Police are making inquiries.

On Friday, Rutledge said the settlement was unlawful. Council staff had been meeting daily with people in the village, and had dropped off a skip and portaloos to keep the area tidy.

“Our parks and reserves bylaw clearly states that people cannot erect tents and structures, or park vehicles, on park or reserve land. They are also not allowed to remove vegetation.

“Now that the group is aware that they are occupying the land illegally, we expect them to do the right thing, which is to pack up their tents and structures, and leave the area peacefully after the weekend.”