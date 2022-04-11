Testing to determine age and gender of person after human skull dug up in Wellington garden

Police officers lay a tarpaulin over the area where a human skull was found in Wadestown on Saturday.

Testing is under way to determine the age and gender of a human skull that was dug up at a Wellington property last weekend, and how long it may have been there.

A Wadestown resident was replanting a tree when he made the discovery on Saturday.

Detective Inspector John van den Heuvel said police had now confirmed the object was a human skull and that forensic testing would now determine further details and possibly how the person died.

No other bones had been found, and the skull has been taken from the property to Wellington’s mortuary. It was not recently buried, van den Heuvel said.

A karakia had taken place during a blessing on Sunday.

Police are urging anyone who may have information about the death to contact them.