Abuse in care: Gloriavale included in faith investigation's widened scope

The commission is now seeking evidence from abuse survivors of Gloriavale, Exclusive Brethren (known recently as Plymouth Brethren Christian Church) and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The commission's faith investigation will now include the Anglican church

The commission’s faith investigation will now include the Methodist, Presbyterian and Salvation Army faiths.

It is also seeking evidence from survivors of abuse in three closed community faiths: Gloriavale, Exclusive Brethren (known recently as Plymouth Brethren Christian Church) and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

“The scope is being formally extended to recognise increased numbers of survivors from these faiths and their institutions,” a statement posted to the royal commission’s website said.

The commission is continuing to ask survivors to come forward.

Its investigation is covering the period from 1950 to 1999.

“Further evidence gathered will add to our existing evidence base and understanding of abuse in these faiths, and findings about them will be included in the Royal Commission’s Interim Faith report,” the statement said.

That interim report will be presented to the Governor-General before June 2023.