The Kiwi Indiana Jones who fought Nazis in the desert and hunted for Incan treasure

Edgar Sanders fought Nazis in the desert and hunted for buried treasure.

Officially they were called No 1 Demolition Squadron, but everyone knew them as Popski’s Private Army.

Formed in October 1942, the elite unit carried out daring missions in the Libyan desert and the Italian mountains.

They attacked enemy convoys, destroyed airports and freed Allied prisoners.

Among their number was Sergeant Edgar “Sandy” Sanders, a Kiwi known for his “coolness and courage” under fire.

Supplied Edgar Sanders served in the New Zealand Expeditionary Force, the Long Range Desert Group and Popski's Private Army.

His wartime heroics are well documented in military circles but almost unknown in New Zealand, while his hunt later for lost Incan gold could be taken straight from an Indiana Jones movie.

Born in 1915, Sanders grew up in Christchurch, one of seven children.

After leaving school he worked on a farm but his father, who was a “watersider” at Lyttelton Port, got him a job as a deck boy, cleaning and servicing the ships as they anchored in the harbour.

By his early 20s he was at sea, crewing steamboats in the Atlantic and Caribbean.

Sanders was working in Trinidad when World War II was declared in September 1939. He returned to London and within weeks had signed up to fight.

Supplied Edgar Sanders (white top, to the right of the boy holding the sign), with his classmates at Woolston School in the 1920s.

He enlisted in the New Zealand Expeditionary Force (NZEF) and was assigned to the anti-tank unit in Egypt.

The following year he joined the newly formed Long Range Patrol (LRP), one of a number of New Zealanders to volunteer for the clandestine unit in the British army.

“It was a hush-hush outfit,” says Sanders' son, Peter.

“They wanted people who could navigate who were hardy, outdoor people.”

The LRP was the first Allied unit to operate behind German and Italian lines in North Africa.

Supplied Joe Eyles, Rex Beech and Buster Gibb, members of the Long Range Desert Group, on patrol in Libya.

Driving specially adapted jeeps – stripped of their doors and windscreens – and carrying limited supplies, the troops ventured hundreds of kilometres into enemy territory, carrying out raids and gathering intelligence, often deep in the Sahara Desert.

As the North Africa campaigns intensified the LRP was expanded and the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG) was formed in July 1940.

The new unit was based in Cairo, under the command of Major Ralph Bagnold, a World War I veteran who worked as a geologist in the Libyan Desert in the 1930s.

Bagnold wanted tough, self-reliant men who could operate in the harsh conditions.

Supplied Sanders was a member of the Long Range Patrol (LRP) and then the Long Range Desert Group.

“Only men who do not mind a hard life, with scanty food, little water and lots of discomfort”, would be accepted, read the recruitment notice.

Sanders and other Kiwis got the nod.

Except for a few officers, the LRDG was made up entirely of New Zealand soldiers when it was formed, the group naming their vehicles after places back home, such as Taupō and Te Anau.

As well as dealing with the harsh conditions, the volunteers were bound by high standards. They were allowed to make one mistake – a second, and they would be returned to their regiment.

Supplied Members of the Long Range Desert Group, which was formed in July 1940. Sanders is not pictured.

Known as the Scorpions due to their distinctive cap badge, the unit operated in Tunisia, Libya and Egypt and was deployed to devastating effect, their hit-and-run tactics making them a formidable fighting force.

They went on to become one of Britain’s most famous special forces, foreshadowing the Special Air Service (SAS), which was founded a year later in 1941.

Many of their missions were in Egypt’s Western Desert, a vast swathe of featureless sand larger than France.

But the LRDG were expert navigators, often using a sun-compass which was invented by Bagnold.

Supplied Sanders (centre) with members of his unit in the North African desert during World War II.

The device consisted of a horizontal disc and a knitting needle which could be adjusted to track the direction of the sun.

The LRDG troops were so good at traversing the featureless landscape they often transported the SAS, earning the nickname the “Libyan Taxi Service”. Italian forces called them “Pattuglia Fantasma” – the Ghost Patrol – as they often had no idea they had been raided until after the LRDG had gone.

But not every raid went undetected and as a gunner, Sanders had to be ready for action.

During one skirmish in southwest Libya in 1941 he was part of a successful attack on an aerodrome, the unit dodging machine gun fire as they fled.

Supplied Sanders received a citation which noted his ‘coolness, bravery and devotion to duty in action’.

On another mission his truck was “blown to pieces” by the German Luftwaffe. Sanders and others had to walk 320 kilometres across the desert to get back to base.

The unit was the scourge of Field Marshal Erwin Rommel, the commander of Germany’s Afrika Korps.

The Nazi strategist noted in his diary that the LRDG had “caused us more damage than any other British unit of equal strength”.

In a despatch​ sent in 1941, General Archibald Wavell praised their “inconspicuous but invaluable service”.

“Not only have patrols brought back much information, but they have attacked enemy forts, captured personnel and grounded aircraft as far as 800 miles inside hostile territory.”

Supplied Vladimir 'Popski' Peniakoff (left) and Sanders (seated in the centre) at a reunion in London in 1947.

In total, 239 New Zealanders served in the Long Range Desert Group, but Sanders was the only one to be drafted into the elite unit known as Popski’s Private Army (PPA).

They were led by Major Vladimir Peniakoff, a brilliant and well-connected Belgian engineer and polymath who lived in Egypt before the war.

Peniakoff – known as Popski by his English-speaking comrades who struggled to pronounce his name – formed the team in October 1942.

With just 23 individuals it was the smallest independent unit in the British Army. The culture was also different. Uniforms were optional and officers were rarely addressed as “Sir”.

Prior to the unit’s formation, Sanders and Peniakoff had taken part in the Barce Raid, in Libya, a daring mission operated in conjunction with the SAS.

Supplied Norman Edwards and Sanders, right. The pair were among the crew who sailed to the Pacific looking for treasure.

Peniakoff and two local spies provided intelligence, while Sanders and other Kiwis blew up barracks, planes and petrol dumps.

Sanders joined the PPA in May 1943 and he and Peniakoff became close friends.

As a member of the PPA, Sanders carried out clandestine reconnaissance in the desert before the unit transferred to Italy.

During one raid, they crept into an Italian castle and captured the radio and three operators.

They were spotted as they left, and all hell broke loose. The Nazis attempted to shoot their own wireless operators to stop their codes getting into the hands of the Allies.

Supplied Sanders (left), Norman Edwards and Alice Edwards were stranded on Cocos Island after their boat was destroyed.

In early 1945, Sanders injured his leg and was sent back to New Zealand.

Popski’s Private Army was disbanded in September that year, soon after the war ended, but Sanders and his unit leader corresponded for years afterwards.

A book of Peniakoff’s exploits was published in 1950 and became a bestseller.

“If you read Popski's book, he mentions dad a lot,” says Peter.

By the late 1940s, Sanders was back at sea, this time sailing the Pacific for the fabled Treasure of Lima, a vast hoard of gold and precious stones plundered by the Spanish from the Incas in the 16th century. Today, it would be worth billions of dollars.

The booty was stolen by buccaneers in the 1820s and hidden on a deserted island. Sanders believed he knew exactly where.

Supplied/Stuff Sanders on the Galapagos Islands with a giant tortoise, one of the most recognisable animals on the archipelago.

He and a group of others sailed to Central America with “Paddy”, an obscure Irishman who said he was a descendant of the pirates who buried the treasure – and he had a map.

Official logs show that “Paddy” was part of the crew when they entered Panama but not when they left.

“I wonder if they had a falling out or something,” says Peter.

Sanders and married couple Alice and Norman Edwards followed the map to Cocos Island, 550km off the coast of Costa Rica.

One night a huge storm dashed their boat against a reef and the three were shipwrecked.

They salvaged what they could and survived for months, fishing and hunting wild pigs.

After months, a passing boat spotted their fire and offered them the chance to leave.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mariana Sanders, 87, is the widow of Edgar "Sandy" Sanders.

Sanders’ companions jumped at the chance but the Kiwi decided to stay, intent on finding the hidden jewels.

The boat captain promised to return in a few months to pick him up.

Armed with a pistol, a shotgun and a single book that he read over and over again, Sanders lived alone for months.

Using a dugout canoe he scoured the island, but despite finding some gold coins he was unable to locate the hidden treasure.

He concluded the changing landscape meant it would never be found.

“He might have been on the right track, but the map might have been a bit out because of landslides,” says Peter.

Supplied Mariana and Edgar Sanders with baby Peter and Aida, who was a toddler.

When the boat finally returned, Sanders decided he’d given it his best shot. After 18 months it was time to leave, but his adventures weren’t over.

The captain was heading south to Santa Cruz, in the Galapagos Islands.

Today Santa Cruz is a hub for the Galapagos, but in the early 1950s only a handful of people lived there.

It’s not known why Sanders decided to stay, but he quickly fitted in with the small community, which was mostly made up of European families.

Supplied The Sanders family at the beach on Santa Cruz in the early 1960s.

He bought a yacht and earned a living taking researchers around the neighbouring islands. His house was on the beach and he would host parties, fuelled by the homemade liquor he distilled.

It was during one of these get-togethers that he met a young Ecuadorian woman, Mariana Lopez.

By the late 1950s, the Ecuadorian government had become concerned Peru might make a claim for the Galapagos, so relocated 27 families from the mainland to shore up its foothold on the islands.

Among them was Mariana, who was in her early 20s.

“Dad liked her and had a party on the beach to get to know her.”

Supplied Mariana and Edgar Sanders at their daughter Aida’s wedding in 1983.

They got married on the island and the couple would go on to have four children – three daughters and a son, Peter.

The family left Santa Cruz in the mid-1960s. They were bound for New Zealand, but first had to travel north to Panama and then catch a boat to Australia.

Before he set sail, Sanders gave his treasure map to an Ecuadorian friend.

“I think this guy might have found some because he became very rich,” says Peter.

The family arrived in Christchurch, settling in Aranui. Sanders worked as a linesman for the Municipal Electricity Department until he retired.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The memorial plaque of Edgar Sanders, which has been at Canterbury Memorial Gardens and Crematorium since 1987.

He died in 1987.

A modest plaque at the Canterbury Memorial Gardens and Crematorium recorded his passing.

“In Loving Memory of Edgar C. Sanders”, it reads, but there is no hint of his remarkable life.

Former army major Simon Strombom, founder and chief executive of the New Zealand Remembrance Army, knew of Sanders’ story and met his widow Mariana at an Anzac Day parade.

Strombom, who served in Afghanistan, said Sanders was a “real life Indiana Jones”, whose story needed to be remembered.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Simon Strombom, a retired major and chief executive of New Zealand Remembrance Army, says Sanders’ story needs to be remembered.

On Saturday Sanders’ wife Mariana and other relatives will gather to unveil a new memorial which details his war history.

His new memorial mentions the NZEF, the Long Range Desert Group (LRDG) and Popski’s Private Army, and includes the cap badges of those now legendary units.

“There’s no one else with that service, and it's important that we protect this military history,” Strombom said. “If we don't celebrate these guys, they are just going to disappear.”