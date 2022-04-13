Sister of woman charged with murder of boy, 5, guilty of perverting course of justice

Malachi Subecz, 5, was found with injuries at a Te Puna property on November 1, and died in Starship Hospital on November 12. Police arrested two sisters following an investigating into his death.

The sister of a woman charged with the murder, grievous bodily harm and ill-treatment of five-year-old Malachi Subecz​ has entered a guilty plea to one charge of perverting the course of justice.

Sharron​ Patricia Barriball, 37, entered the plea at the High Court in Tauranga on Wednesday to one charge, that between November 1 and November 15, 2021, she “wilfully attempted to prevent the course of justice in New Zealand”.

The charge has a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment.

Justice Graham Lang convicted her and set a sentence date of May 27 at the High Court in Rotorua.

Malachi Subecz was found injured at a Te Puna property on November 1 last year and died at Auckland’s Starship Hospital on November 12.

Michaela Barriball, 27, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, injuring with intent, grievous bodily harm and ill-treatment of a child, is set to reappear on April 27.

Stuff can also reveal additional details about Michaela’s charges after obtaining the Crown Charge Notice.

It notes injuries on Malachi were “seen and photographed by daycare”, and that the five-year-old was allegedly burnt with a shower head.

It is also alleged that between June 22, 2021 and November 1, 2021, Michaela “intentionally engaged in conduct which was likely to cause suffering”.

“Namely physical and verbal abuse, failing to provide medical assistance and causing him to be malnourished and conduct being a major departure from the standard of care expected of a reasonable person.”