Councillor: SDC response to three waters reform 'not good enough'

Southland District councillor Don Byars wants his council to join a group of local authorities around the country who are questioning the Government’s three waters reform.

A Southland district councillor says his own council’s response to the Government’s mandatory three waters reform has not been good enough.

Cr Don Byars has spoken out on the issue at a committee meeting on Tuesday, saying he believes the council should join a group of 28 other councils which is opposing the Government reform.

In 2021 Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta​ announced plans for water services currently run by the country's 67 councils to be managed by four large entities.

Byars suggested his council’s approach in questioning the Government on the matter was not working, and its voice would be stronger within the group of councils against the reform.

His idea gained little traction at a council committee meeting on Tuesday, but other councillors also expressed their frustrations with the Government’s approach to the three waters reform, suggesting it was being rushed through.

READ MORE:

* ‘It’s a dog’s breakfast’: Ruapehu joins Three Waters revolt

* Dunedin councillor told he was 'embarrassing' himself by mayor

* Councillor: Time for Three Waters grandstanding to stop



Mayor Gary Tong said the strain had been extreme on elected members and the community since the proposal was first flagged in 2018.

Department of Internal Affairs figures quoted in the report say, with the reform, the average household drinking water costs in regions including Southland, Invercargill and Gore in 2051 will be $1640 – but without the reform they will be $4970.

The district council’s infrastructure and environmental services general manager Matt Russell said the figures were based on some assumptions that were inaccurate, but the “general trajectory” of the figures were accurate.

Despite a 300-page report on the reform at the meeting, many questions still needed answered, Tong said.

“We are still waiting for answers from cabinet.”

Councillors agreed the Government needed to be sent a message about its concerns, with Tong saying a letter to the Prime Minister on the issue wasn’t answered.

Byars pushed his point.

“That’s why that group of councils have joined together, to get some form of response from the Government. And we are sitting here on the outside writing letters that we get no response to and saying we are doing a good job on behalf of the community ... it’s not good enough.”

Cr Bruce Ford said the council was being too polite with the Government and needed to get a bit rougher.

Cr Christine Menzies said the council had talked about joining the group of councils Byars referred to, Communities 4 Local Democracy, but she first wanted further clarification around its ability to partner with Iwi.

Cr Rob Scott said he was extremely uncomfortable with where the reform was at.

The council’s water infrastructure was doing well, so there was no need to rush the reform, he said.

The council did not have any “nuts and bolts” information on how the reform would work, and the centralisation approach would “take away the voice and needs of local communities” which scared him.

“Water is the lifeblood of our communities and we need to make it sure we get it right.”

Senior staffer Matt Russell said they wanted to be involved in the design of the reform to ensure the best outcomes for ratepayers, but the council’s staff resources were limited.

“Just a flag that at various points in coming years strain on our resources will be significant ... and we need to maintain delivery of our existing infrastructure.”

Mayor Gary Tong and deputy mayor Ebel Kremer will discuss further options to question the Government on the matter, including whether to seek a meeting with the Prime Minister.