Deer runs alongside motorist on his way to work in Southland

James Hogan’s drive to work recently was different to normal when a deer ran alongside his ute on the other side of the road for 500 metres.

The deer had been in long grass as Hogan was driving near the Rakahouka church on the Lorneville-Dacre Highway, near Invercargill.

“I saw something brown jumping round in the grass,” he said.

“I slowed down to have a look, and then it jumped onto the road and started racing me.”

At one point the deer reached 40 kilometres per hour.

Hogan was mindful of the possibility of on-coming traffic and kept slowing in the hope the deer would go off into a gateway entrance or driveway.

As traffic loomed in the distance, the deer eventually ran into long grass and in behind a hedge.

Hogan thought the deer was fully grown.

“It looked like he had been dehorned. I’d say he would have had a good set on him if he still had them.”

Police received no reports of the loose deer.

A police spokesperson said wandering livestock can cause an extremely serious risk to the safety of motorists and also puts these animals in danger.“