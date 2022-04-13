Hallelujah! Seddon worshippers set to return to 129-year-old church

Vicar John Phillips at the 129-year-old Church of the Epiphany in Seddon

Worshippers in Seddon have got their old church back.

And this weekend, the congregation of the Awatere Christian Joint Venture will hold their first Easter service in the Church of the Epiphany for 27 years.

The congregation moved out of the 129-year-old Clifford St church in 1995 when the Anglican and Presbyterian churches decided on a joint venture and began sharing a new, larger building constructed by the Presbyterian Church.

But that building was badly damaged in the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake and could no longer be used for worship. They have been using the town's Catholic Church since.

In the meantime, a local pre-school had moved into the Church of the Epiphany. But with the early learning centre moving next door, into a new $2 million purpose-built premise, the church had become free again.

Anglican Minister John Phillips said it would be a special moment when the move was finally completed in mid-May, when a special service would be held by the Anglican Diocese of Nelson Bishop Steve Maina.

But the congregation was still set to hold its first Easter Service at the church this weekend for nearly three decades.

Phillips said the size and scale of their festivities would come down to the traffic light settings, with the Prime Minister making an announcement on those this Thursday.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express Inside the Church of the Epiphany in Seddon. The church will be celebrating its 130th anniversary next year.

But they would definitely be doing something, he said.

They had an “amazing playground” that was built by the pre-school, which was “really good for our youngsters”, Phillips said.

“We’ll have a big Easter Sunday celebration, and there will definitely be an Easter egg hunt

“We’ll have a big service on May 15, with Bishop Steve Maina coming down. We haven’t planned too much at the moment because of the Covid uncertainty, but assuming it will tail off by then, we’ll have a big barbecue and a big feed,” Phillips said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express The Church of the Epiphany has been at its Clifford Street site for 122 years

The Church of the Epiphany was originally built out at Prickly Point in 1893, before it was hauled up steep cuttings and dragged along river flats by a traction engine – a kind of steam-powered tractor – to its present site in Seddon in 1900. It was the first church in Seddon.

According to The Anglican Church in the Awatere – A Parish History, in the late 1890s Seddon began to take shape as the community centre for the new and expanding farming district, so the decision was made to relocate the church from Prickly Point to the new centre of the population in 1900.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Marlborough Express A giant clamshell takes pride of place in the church. The congregation has a strong connection with Pacific Islanders who work in the region.

The book also records that when various Bishops would visit the church in the often-drought stricken Awatere Valley, they had the “happy knack” of bringing rain with them.

“It is only fair to the Bishop [Sadlier] to say that his visits to these parts are always a double blessing for it always rains when he comes, and it would be hard to say which benefits the most – the church or the land.”

The Church of Epiphany is located at 17 Clifford St, Seddon with Easter services taking place at 9am on Good Friday, and 10am on Easter Sunday. All are welcome.