Defence Force Hercules supporting Ukraine leaves for Europe

New Zealand's Hercules mission comes as Russia’s Ukraine offensive shows no sign of slowing down.

A Defence Force aircraft has departed for Europe to help move donated military provisions to Ukraine, in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Defence Minister Peeni Henare said the C130 Hercules aircraft left Whenuapai Air Base on Wednesday morning, carrying nine of the 50-strong team being deployed for the two-month operation in Europe. It will arrive on Monday.

The rest of the detachment is flying to Europe commercially.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the contingent would be sent to assist with supplying Ukraine as it fights Russian troops for a seventh week. New Zealand soldiers will not enter Ukraine.

Minister Henare said the Hercules would join a chain of military aircraft from partner nations carrying much needed equipment and supplies to key distribution centres.

“It was a must to be here at Whenuapai to farewell our New Zealand Defence Force personnel departing for Europe and recognise their upcoming contribution,” Henare said.

The Government appreciated the service of those deployed, he said.

“New Zealand may be a long way from Europe, but we know that such a blatant attack on a country’s sovereignty is a threat to all of us. That’s why we are doing our bit to support Ukraine.”

An additional $13 million in aid was also announced on Monday, towards military, legal and human rights support, including $7.5 million to contribute to weapons and ammunition procurement, via the UK and $4.1m to support commercial satellite access for the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence.

A further $1m will be provided to the United Nations high commissioner for human rights and $500,000 to the International Criminal Court to support an investigation into Russian war crimes.