Former prisoner Arthur Taylor misled the court about his treatment, Crown says

Arthur Taylor is claiming more than $1 million in damages over his time in prison.

Former prisoner Arthur Taylor​ had a history of deceptive behaviour in front of courts, the Crown had told the judge hearing a massive damages claim.

Lawyer for the Attorney-General, David Wiseman,​ was closing the Crown case on Taylor’s damages claim over treatment during a span of 10 years in prison, including in Auckland Prison’s notorious D block.

Taylor is asking for more than $1 million over the conditions he was kept in during his time in prisons.

He spent about 38 years in prison for various offences. He studied law and took many cases against Corrections and others, fighting for his own and other prisoners’ rights.

READ MORE:

* Prisoner not tortured or treated cruelly, Attorney-General's lawyer tells judge

* Former prisoner Arthur Taylor seeking $1m over conditions in prison

* Jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor denies supplying meth, elects trial by jury

* Arthur Taylor, out of prison but fighting for a home to go to



He said his rights were breached, under the sections of the Bill of Rights that prevent torture or cruel treatment and the right of prisoners to be treated with dignity and respect.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jailhouse lawyer Arthur Taylor owns a former police vehicle with a "well-known" personalised plate and what appears to be two bullet holes.

Taylor has claimed he was unlawfully segregated, transferred from one prison to another, along with issues over access to medical treatment after fires in the unit, time out of his cell, access to rehabilitation and banning his newspaper.

Wiseman said the prison staff were doing their best – in the context of great difficulty in the ageing facility and Taylor’s own behaviour.

Wiseman outlined several of the claims, like the banning of Taylor receiving The Truth newspaper and the unlawful transfer of him to Waikeria Prison.

“The Attorney-General accepts it (the banning of the newspaper) was a limit on his right but that it was justified.”

Segregation was used in D block, which was the most difficult to manage being basically a closed system with a lot of volatile prisoners.

There was no suggestion of cruelty, Wiseman said.

Sean Kinsler,​ for the Crown, said Taylor’s evidence showed he was pivoting on the spot and saying what was advantageous at the time and it was not necessarily truthful.

“We say the exercises of power were all lawful,” he told Justice Andru Isac​ at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday.

Kinsler said Taylor’s claim that he was unconscious during the transfer from Auckland to Waikeria prisons was a deceptive performance.

The case is expected to close this week.