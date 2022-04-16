Crash victim remembered as 'friendly, people person'

Danny Oyaga grew up in Santa Clarita and loved to play the drums and guitar, says his wife Paige.

A man killed in a car crash in the Tasman district has been described as a friendly, “people person” who was looking forward to being a winemaker and starting a family.

Daniel ‘Danny’ Oyaga, 30, died in a car crash on Dominion Rd, Mahana on March 21 this year as he was driving home.

His widow, Paige Oyaga, said Danny was an extroverted, friendly person, who loved being with his friends and having a laugh.

Danny was born in 1991 and was raised in Santa Clarita, California, US. He was Mexican and Colombian, and was raised by his father Ralph, his birth-mother Silvia, and his mother Jana. He had a “huge” extended family.

Danny grew up playing drums, guitar, and singing. Alongside his father’s band Danny played in The Viper Room, a famous bar in Los Angeles which used to be owned by actor Johnny Depp.

Danny had “troubled teenage years”, but had turned his life around by the time he met Paige in 2015, when she was in Los Angeles on a working holiday visa.

Supplied/Nelson Mail Danny Oyaga and his wife, Paige Oyaga. Danny died in a single vehicle crash in the Tasman district in March.

The couple “hit it off” the day before Thanksgiving in 2015, when Paige had her first day working as a waitress at Greenblatt’s Deli, where Danny also worked as a bartender.

Danny and Paige spent the next year together in LA before moving to Paige’s hometown of Nelson in 2016 after her visa expired.

Danny immediately made friends in Nelson, Paige said. He was a people person.

“I grew up in Nelson, yet he was the one who knew someone on every street corner. He was extremely happy in life, always smiling, laughing, and was the life of the party.”

He proposed to Paige in 2017, and they married two years later, in a ceremony at Founders Park.

Danny was passionate about beer and wine, and got his first job managing a bar in Nelson, where he got to know local beer enthusiasts.

He also made his own beer with friends.

After working at Harry’s Hawker House and Bar and Bayleys Realty Group, Danny started working as a cellar hand at Gravity Winery in December 2021.

Paige said he was working towards becoming a winemaker, and was really excited to learn how to make wine.

The winery had just started the harvest season when Danny’s accident happened as he was driving home.

Paige said Danny had dreamed of becoming a father. She had a miscarriage in October 2021, and he couldn’t wait to try again.

Following his death, Danny’s funeral in Nelson was attended by around 100 people. Danny had a second funeral in Los Angeles, which was attended by about 150 people.