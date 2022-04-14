Car thieves as young as 12 are working the streets - here's how to stop them

Police have issued a warning to motorists in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty after a spate of vehicle thefts, with cars being targetted by offenders as young as 12.

It comes in the wake of a spate of vehicle thefts across the two regions, Bay of Plenty police district manager for youth, community and family harm, Inspector Phil Gillbanks​, said.

In some instances, he said vehicles have been stolen by children as young as 12.

“Which raises serious concerns about the safety of the child, their passenger and the public.”

Gillbanks said police were committed to actively investigating vehicle theft and holding offenders to account, but “police cannot be everywhere at once and cannot deter opportunistic thieves on their own”.

“We urge people to take preventative measures in order to prevent their car from being stolen in the first place,” he said.

Gillbanks said the vehicles targetted most by thieves were the Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida, Toyota Aqua, Toyota Corolla, Mazda Attenza and Subaru Legacy.

The popularity of the Mazda Demio among car thieves was also highlighted by insurance company AMI.

Their claims data revealed it was the most stolen car in New Zealand.

AMI has released information around vehicle thefts over the past three years and found that the Mazda Demio is a thief's most desirable target.

Of the 12,000 insurance claims AMI received for vehicle thefts over the past three years, the humble Demio accounted for 10 per cent of claims, despite making up only 1.5 per cent of the country’s fleet.

“They are predominantly stolen by young people and are being used for joy-riding, and conducting aggravated burglaries of liquor stores, suburban dairies and large retail stores,” he said.

He encouraged vehicle owners to ensure they park off the road, out of sight or in secure parking facilities where possible, fit an alarm or immobiliser and use a steering lock.

Members of the public were also urged to contact police on 111 if they see suspicious activity around cars, or call 105 after the fact.

“With the public’s help, police and partner agencies can continue to hold these young offenders to account, while also supporting them on a better path away from future offending,” he said.