Marsden Point occupiers scale down protest to appease locals, but demands remain

A protest organiser, Brad Flutey, talks to Stuff reporter Denise Piper about the Dig In At Marsden protest.

Demonstrators opposed to the closure of New Zealand’s only oil refinery plan to “dig in” around the Marsden Point site until it is secured for the country’s future.

But organisers are making changes to their Northland protest, including scaling down their occupation outside the site, to appease police and the Whangārei District Council.

One organiser, Brad Flutey​, said the occupation of about 30 protesters, officially called Dig In At Marsden, is backed by thousands of Kiwis who oppose the refinery closure.

Denise Piper/Stuff The peaceful Dig In At Marsden protesters want the deconstruction of the refinery stopped and the asset kept for New Zealand’s future.

“We’re staying until we secure our energy independence,” he told Stuff. “We’re asking the New Zealand public to get involved into buying shares and seek more information.”

The protest began on Sunday, when two people were arrested for trespass, said Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Martyn Ruth.

Denise Piper/Stuff About 10 police officers were observing the occupation on Wednesday morning, but most left by midday.

Since then, the protest has been peaceful, he said.

For a time on Wednesday morning, there was a strong police presence observing the protesters, but most of the officers left around midday.

Flutey said protesters will remove some marquees and downscale to appease police and council, and may move to private land nearby, but the protest itself will continue.

The refinery is needed so New Zealand is not reliant on international refineries, which could come under geopolitical unrest, he said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Brad Flutey, one of the Dig In At Marsden organisers, says the protest is all about saving the refinery and securing New Zealand's energy needs.

Having its own refinery will also allow the country to implement environmental measures, such as carbon extraction and using methane condensate, a by-product, to make liquid natural gas, Flutey said.

Despite a number of the protesters also being at the Parliament anti-mandate protest, he said the occupation was very different and vaccine mandates were no longer an issue.

“The only thing is that we were there and now we’re here; we’re keeping up to date with issues in a timely manner,” he said.

“We’re not anti-Government, we’re pro-governance, which requires submissions and conversations.”

Denise Piper/Stuff About 25 vehicles and 30 people are at Marsden Point, opposing the closure of the refinery.

But comment from Channel Infrastructure, the company formerly known as Refining NZ, shows the protest is likely too late to stop the refinery shutdown.

The company took its last crude oil shipment on March 9, the shutdown of refinery assets has been completed and permanent decommissioning of these assets is underway, a Channel Infrastructure spokesperson said.

“The decision to shift our operations to the import terminal model was made following an extensive and public 18-month strategic review.”

The protest action has not stopped work, and the company was grateful to police for its support, the spokesperson said.

Denise Piper/Stuff The protest maybe too late to save the refinery, with the shutdown already complete and decommissioning under way.

Mana whenua for the land, Patuharakeke, met with the protesters on Monday to hear their concerns but are now respectfully asking them to leave.

Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board chairperson Deborah Harding told Stuff the hapū has been protesting the refinery for the last 60 to 70 years.

“We have mixed feelings about the refinery closing. It has polluted our cultural landscape and harbour for over 60 years and is located on confiscated whenua.”

The hapū would like to own the land, called Poupouwhenua, once again and the decommissioning may allow parts to be returned, Harding said.

The protesters are effectively occupying the house of Patuharakeke without coming through the front door, she said.

The hapū’s request for the protesters to leave is backed by local iwi, Ngātiwai.

But Flutey disputed Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board having the mandate to speak for its people, nor authority over the land.

But he said protesters will continue to discuss its issues with Patuharakeke and Ngātiwai.