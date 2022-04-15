Police urge drivers to stay safe over long weekend

Police are encouraging drivers to travel safely over the long weekend.

Tasman District acting road policing manager Hamish Chapman said it was important motorists took additional care on the roads this Easter.

So far, there had been 11 fatalities on roads in Nelson/Tasman, Marlborough, and the West Coast this year, including Tielyr Ayrton, Danny Oyaga, Linda Brown, and Dougal MacGibbon.

Compared to the eight fatalities the area suffered last year, this was a “horrific” start, Chapman said.

“It’s a trend I don’t want to see continue.”

Supplied Dougal Ian MacGibbon, 63, died following a crash in Richmond this month.

Chapman said while the cause of these crashes was still to be determined, it was known speed and alcohol were a contributing factor in some.

Keeping within the speed limit, driving to the conditions, wearing a seatbelt, putting the phone away, and non-drinking or taking drugs was crucial.

Fatigue was also a factor in many road crashes, so it was important for drivers to make sure they were rested before getting behind the wheel.

Drivers should plan their journey, and allow enough time to get where they were going.

Police would be “highly visible” on the roads over the long weekend, and people should expect to be stopped if they were not driving safely.

Chapman said the impact on whānau, friends, and communities could not be measured when someone was seriously injured or killed in a road crash.

Supplied Mark Wedekind, 59, passed away on March 22 in a three-vehicle crash.

However, it was drivers’ responsibility to keep themselves and their passengers safe.

Dougal MacGibbon, 63, died in a single motorbike crash on Beach Rd in Richmond. Three days later, Linda Brown, 26, died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7.

In March, 17-year-old Tielyr Ayrton died when the car she was in crashed into a tree outside Nelson College for Girls on Rutherford St.

Mark Wedekind, 59, died on the Coastal Highway, and Daniel Oyaga, 30, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dominion Rd, Mahana.

Allister​ Christie, 70, died in a two-vehicle crash in Grovetown, Marlborough.

In February, Cleve Griffiths died in a fatal crash in Picton, and Kevin Crane, 57, died in a motorcycle crash on the Rainbow road.

January saw Nicholas John Herdman die in a crash in Koromiko. Martin Reuben died in a crash in Maruia.