Woman takes her own life after being in abusive relationship, coroner says

The death of Tina Singh, left, with her husband Narinder Singh, has been ruled a suicide.

A coroner has urged “women who find themselves in unhappy or violent relationships” to seek help after a young Christchurch woman took her own life.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame’s report into the 2017 suicide of 28-year-old Tina Singh, also known as Tina Sharma, outlined evidence that her husband Narinder Singh was controlling and abusive. He denied those claims.

But the coroner ruled out initial fears from her family that Narinder Singh was responsible for his wife’s death.

“After Tina died, her family raised concerns about the circumstances of her death, and in particular, whether Narinder was responsible,’’ she said.

“By the time of the inquest, the parties had agreed that no other person was responsible for Tina’s death, and that it was a suicide.”

Cunninghame said there were groups in Christchurch that could have helped Tina Singh, who moved to New Zealand from India a few months before her death.

“Tina’s best friend and mother believed that Tina would not have known that she could have sought help from organisations which exist to support women who are experiencing domestic violence.”

DAVID WALKER/STUFF/Stuff In September 2017, Tina Singh’s cousin Sukhpreet Sharma, left, and her brother Deepak Sharma both had concerns about the circumstances of her death.

Women’s Refuge, Aviva in Canterbury and Shakti Community Council, which offers services and a safe refuge for ethnic women and their children, all helped “women who find themselves in unhappy or violent relationships”, the coroner said.

“The tragic story of [Tina’s] short time in New Zealand should be shared with the public with the message that these organisations are available to help women, and that there is no shame in contacting them.”

Tina Singh, who was born in Punjab, India, married Narinda Singh in January 2017 and moved to New Zealand in June that year. The marriage was arranged by their families.

She committed suicide in September.

The coroner outlined evidence that Tina Singh found life in Christchurch isolating.

“There is no evidence that she ever left the flat by herself to exercise, explore her new city, or shop. She did not have her own Eftpos card or New Zealand bank account, and she could not drive.”

Narinder Singh discouraged her from speaking to her brother, Deepak Sharma, who lived in Christchurch, and her best friend, the coroner said.

“He had limited her contact with her brother and had discouraged her from speaking with her best friend. I also heard evidence that he knew her phone pin number and was in the habit of carrying her phone around for her.”

The coroner heard evidence that Narinder Singh physically abused his wife.

The report states that Tina told her mother she and Narinder argued after their wedding and “that he had slapped her after he came home from an evening out’’. It said a neighbour said he saw “Narinder gripping Tina, either by her face or by the front of her shirt”.

Narinder Singh denied either of these alleged incidents occurred.

The night of Tina Singh’s death, neighbours said they heard banging and shouting coming from their flat.

“I find an argument arose between the couple at about 1am, which was loud enough to be heard by their neighbours and was almost certainly marked by violence,” the coronor said.

“This argument was the final straw for Tina, who had been unhappy in a marriage where she experienced arguments and violence, and who may have been feeling isolated and trapped. The argument upset Tina so much that, unbeknown to Narinder,... [she took her own life] and died around 5am on 11 September, 2017.”

The coroner extended her condolences to the people who loved and supported Tina Singh.

“Tina was a beautiful, intelligent young woman who had worked for her bright future.

“She died far from her home country, in sad circumstances.”

Where to get help