Dancing returns to Wellington bars after mid-week move to orange traffic light setting

Some Wellingtonians couldn't wait for a dance at a bar as the nation moved into the orange traffic light setting.

Dancing was back on the cards at many Wellington bars early on Thursday morning as young people enjoyed the first night of new freedoms under the orange traffic light setting.

Few people over the age of 20 dared to take to the streets of Courtenay Place as a couple of hundred students frequented bars, with queues forming shortly after midnight.

The change, which brought an end to the “seated and separated” rules and capacity restrictions, took effect at 11:59pm on Wednesday.

But the unexpected switch midweek meant it was a relatively small crowd on the usually busy central Wellington street, with many bars closed or nearly empty.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff People turned up to party in Wellington early on Thursday morning, as the nation moved into the orange traffic light setting.

The lack of punters didn’t damper the spirits or energy of some, including students Rosa Day, Lily Slater, Pippa Lange and Jacqui Lucinsky, who said they were enjoying the opportunity to dance again.

“This is our favourite place to come for a boogie,” Day said at the Dakota.

The bar’s owner, Jose Ubiaga, said extra staff had been rostered on for the weekend, but it too would likely be quiet due to Easter.

“It's great for my staff, they’re really excited to not have to be the fun police any more and tell people to sit down and stop dancing,” he said.

Jeremy Smith, of Trinity Group, which owns Lulus and El Horno bars on Courtenay Place, said he was surprised by the change today and hadn’t even been watching the announcement due to being “knocked back” so many times previously.

"This last sort of 4-5 months under that red traffic light scenario, people just seem to be wound up and tense. We are looking forward to delivering hospitality to our guests, and for them to relax, enjoy themselves and get on with their lives, which I just think is so important,” he said.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Queues formed outside central Wellington bars shortly after midnight.

“The key thing with going to orange is that it puts control back in our hands. I now control my destiny, I can now start looking at recruiting new staff, I can now aggressively market our businesses and I can get live music going again.”

In Auckland, Nick Arora, manager of Portland Public House, said the move to orange was a relief.

“People will now be able to socialise, which is what hospitality is about. People are able to dance and mingle. It will also ease up pressure on staff who have been serving people at tables (at red),” he said.

Arora said it was also great that musicians would be able to play once again to a dancing audience in their venue, and “get their livelihood back”.

Rohan Evens, manager of Auckland music venue and bar Wine Cellar, said he wasn’t surprised by the move to orange, but people were still worried.

“[The move to orange] will be part of a gradual change as things slowly return to normal, whatever that means,” he said.

Evans said the Wine Cellar will continue to use the vaccine pass system in orange.

“From the point of view of staff, people are more comfortable knowing that they are mixing and mingling with vaccinated people,” he said.