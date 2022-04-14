'Woman protecting meth-addicted partner' who may have seriously injured her baby, judge hears

The Invercargill District Court building where a woman has been sentenced to 11 months home detention after admitting a charge of the ill-treatment/neglect of her child.

A woman is protecting her “meth-addicted partner” who may have been responsible for intentionally inflicting serious injuries to her baby, a judge has been told.

The woman admitted a charge of the ill-treatment/neglect of the baby when appearing in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

The South Island woman, who has been granted final name suppression, was sentenced to 11 months home detention by Judge Kevin Phillips, who said she had failed to take the actions of a normal loving mother.

A Crown summary of facts says she was living with her partner – described as a meth addict in court - when he woke her up holding her “cold and floppy” baby in his arms.

READ MORE:

* Southland man hands himself into police, admitting eight years of sexual offending

* Woman found guilty of assaulting, failing to care for baby who died

* No pleas entered in relation to fatal Southland crash



He told her the baby had stopped breathing and did CPR, but the woman did not take the child to hospital, despite knowing it was needed.

She failed to disclose the incident to medical professionals in following days.

X-rays taken five days later revealed the baby had a healing rib fracture, likely caused around this date.

Just two weeks later, ambulance officers rushed the baby from the couple’s home to hospital. The baby had no pulse and a heart rate of “zero”, before being resuscitated by medical staff.

The baby was flown to Starship children’s hospital in Auckland and received emergency treatment for injuries including leg and arm fractures, rib fractures, two broken ankles, two broken wrists, broken bones at both knees and an abdominal injury.

A medical report found the only possible diagnosis was non-accidental injury from repeated episodes of child abuse and the cause of stopping breathing was most likely from inflicted suffocation.

“The rib fractures were as a result of violent squeezing of the chest,” the summary says.

An extensive police investigation was carried out and there was no evidence suggesting anyone else, apart from the woman and her partner, could be responsible for the injuries.

When told of the injuries by a doctor at Starship, the woman immediately blamed her partner, the summary says.

But when spoken to by police, she said she had no idea how the injuries occurred “but it may have had something to do with us making him un-constipated”.

Judge Kevin Phillips said the woman allowed the child to be brought into a house where she knew methamphetamine was being sold and used, and she was aware of an earlier incident involving the baby, but she did nothing to get help for the baby or leave the situation.

Crown prosecutor Mary-Jane Thomas said the woman was still sticking up for her “meth-addicted partner” who could be the only person to have nearly killed her child, unless she had inflicted the injuries herself.

The baby was very lucky not to die, Thomas said.

The woman “quite clearly” had no remorse, she said.

Defence lawyer Sonia Vidal said her client had admitted the charge, taken responsibility for her failings, and was no longer able to have any children in her care.

“She says she should have taken [her baby] to the hospital on that first occasion.”

On the second occasion the baby was injured, the woman was asleep, Vidal said.

“The child is brought through to her by the person the Crown does consider has caused that harm, and she does get the child to hospital.”

Vidal said the “perverse” situation was the woman was the only one being penalised.

“The person who actually caused the harm to the child won’t be.”

Judge Phillips said that made it worse that she was still protecting the man.

The judge gave the woman final name suppression, not to protect her, but to protect the identities of her children.