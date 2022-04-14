The miraculous recovery of Marvel the horse

Marvel and her four-week-old foal, pictured back in January when SPCA Inspector Liisa Jones began the rescue and rehabilitation process.

It isn’t the worst case of animal abuse SPCA Inspector Liisa​ Jones has seen in her 15 years in the role, but it’s certainly “high up there”.

Jones is talking about what she describes as one of the most resilient and inspiring animals she has ever met, Marvel the horse.

“And in this work, that means a lot.”

Marvel and her four-week-old foal were rescued by the SPCA from the Bay of Plenty after they received a phone call, and an accompanying photograph, of a horse and foal that had been left by the side of a rural road.

When she arrived, Jones said she “couldn’t believe the state the horse was in”.

“On arrival, I found a lame, emaciated mare with two untreated gunshot wounds to her neck. The site was teeming with infection and maggots,” she said.

“Her skin was scalded from the fluid leaking from the wound, which had also burnt its way through her mane. She was riddled with lice and her swollen belly indicated she was suffering from a severe case of worms. Her hooves were so long she could barely walk.

“On top of all of this, this poor horse had a four-week-old foal. The little one was skinnier than he should have been at this age, but mum was doing an amazing job under the circumstances at even keeping her baby alive.”

She believed Marvel had been subjected to a euthanasia attempt, and when that failed, was abandoned by the roadside.

Supplied Marvel the horse and her rescuer, SPCA Inspector Liisa Jones

Jones said that Marvel had completely shut down, and she was concerned about both the physical and mental toil the horse had been put through.

She said Marvel was “almost at the point of no return”.

“Sometimes it’s more stressful to try and bring them back from the brink.”

When she was moving Marvel and her foal into a float that she noticed a “spark of life” in the 22-year-old horse.

“It was then I felt her trust in me instantly click.”

Jones took them both to the vet where Marvel was calm as her scalded mane was cut back and she was cleaned, and her wounds treated.

At least two years’ growth was also trimmed from her hooves.

It wasn’t the gunshot wounds, overgrown hooves or swollen belly that upset Jones the most however.

“Marvel's face had been staved in, her skull permanently disfigured by massive blunt trauma. The vet said this happens with extreme force like being hit with a post.”

Supplied The photograph that first alerted the SPCA to the plight of Marvel and her foal.

Marvel ended up being fostered by Jones, an experienced horse woman and qualified vet nurse, who would clean her wounds each day and worked on rebuilding the horse’s shattered confidence.

She also made sure her foal found a loving home, complete with paddock mate.

Jones described a number of milestones. The first happy trot, the first whinny when she saw Jones approach, the gradual weight gain.

“The palpable relief at finally being looked after.”

She said the SPCA has a forever home pending for Marvel too, “someone who will take care of her, like an old lady”.

