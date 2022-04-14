'Feisty kiwi chick' survives cracked, maggot-ridden egg

It’s a cracking story of survival and fittingly for Easter it starts with an egg – a kiwi egg.

Rotorua’s National Kiwi Hatchery is celebrating after their care transformed a kiwi chick, found in a cracked, maggot-infested egg, into a “feisty kiwi chick”.

The badly damaged egg was found near Urenui​, close to New Plymouth, late in January by a member of the public. They had notified the Department of Conservation, who later transferred the egg to the Hatchery in Rotorua.

National Kiwi Hatchery manager Emma Bean said the little kiwi was incredibly lucky to survive the ordeal, especially as maggots had entered its shell before it was found.

“When we were checking it over before putting it in the incubator overnight, it seemed fine other than a few maggots which were removed, but the next morning we saw its navel was full of maggots.

“Luckily our wonderful vets were able to clean it completely and no internal damage was done. This kiwi really has been the luckiest chick.”

Bean said every kiwi chick is a miracle in the making, and it is a true privilege to see each one progress from egg stage to being released in the wild.

Supplied The kiwi chick that survived the odds after being found in a badly damaged egg near New Plymouth.

“We are very grateful for each successful hatch and for the work we are able to do at the hatchery. Chicks like this remind us all how precious kiwi lives are and how much work goes into making sure each one can be released into the wild.”

A few slow days with precautionary antibiotics followed the little kiwi chick’s discovery, and it drowsily passed this time sleeping in its brooder.

Now, just two months later, the chick is a healthy and feisty kiwi chick loving life in the creche.

Once it hits the 1kg mark, likely around June, it will be ready for release as part of the population at the Taranaki Kōhanga Kiwi at Rotokare (a partnership between Taranaki Kiwi Trust and Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust) with the blessing of the local hāpu Ngāti Tupaia.

DOC Taranaki operations manager Gareth Hopkins said the quick actions of everyone involved has ensured the survival of another kiwi taonga.

“Every kiwi that survives this sort of ordeal is special and we are grateful to the National Kiwi Hatchery for their support, expertise, and giving this little kiwi a second chance of life.”