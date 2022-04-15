Featherston crash closes road and backs up traffic

A driver crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 53 and South Featherston Rd, then allegedly stole two other vehicles and crashed them.

Traffic in Featherston was severely backed up on Good Friday after a crash between two cars at the intersection of SH 53 and South Featherston Rd

Police were advised of the crash between two vehicles at 12.40pm. One vehicle left the scene but then ended up in a ditch.

Two people were transported to Wairarapa Hospital in Masterton, one with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

One person was transported to Wellington Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

State Highway 53 between Boundary Rd and Number 1 Line was closed.

There were reports of traffic backing up between Bidwills Cutting Rd in Martinborough and Featherston, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised commuters to pass the area with care.

* CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained information provided by a police spokeswoman. Police have since said that information was incorrect.