Does Christchurch still deserve the title of the Garden City?

Christchurch is still flying the Garden City flag, but is it still backing it up?

Elizabeth Peacock certainly doesn’t think so.

A past president of the Canterbury Horticultural Society, Peacock tells Frank Film that the state of some of the planted spaces of Christchurch are a disgrace.

“I would be ashamed to bring anyone to have a look,” she says. “A garden should be joyous!”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Japanese flowering cherries (Prunus yedoensis) along Harper Avenue, Hagley Park.

With the Garden City catchphrase still rolling off the tongues of most Cantabrians and Kiwis at large, Frank Film looks at whether Christchurch is still actively earning its brand, or simply paying lip service.

Like most long-standing catchphrases, most people can’t remember – or don’t know how – it came to be.

The phrase is actually over 100 years old, and dates back to 1906, when Hagley Park played host to the New Zealand International Exhibition.

Sir John Gorst of the British Government was attending the exhibition, and Christchurch reminded him of garden cities in the motherland. He declared it as such, and in doing so coined the title for the first time.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch’s Ferrier Park shows the signs of autumn on Easter Sunday.

A long while later, in the 80s and 90s, New Zealanders were itching to throw off the weight of the British blanket and claim their own identity, garden variety included. There was a movement to establish a New Zealand garden identity, and in the 90s, the city’s head of parks, Neiel Drain, decided to take Christchurch to the world stage.

The Nations in Bloom competition had been established to find and celebrate the best garden city in the world, and as Drain told Frank Film, he was “determined to give it a fair shot”.

After all, Christchurch covered all the criteria for heritage, landscape, community involvement and planning.

Drain’s hard work paid off, and Christchurch took out the medal. This seemed to calcify the title of Garden City, but what’s happened since? It would appear, in some parts at least, the city’s garden spaces are a little under-maintained, sparse, even scruffy.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Neiel Drain, former director of the Christchurch City Council's parks and recreation department, helped Christchurch win the title of best garden city of the world in 1997.

Peacock, for one, is entirely unimpressed.

“It’s appalling,” she says about one planted riverside spot. She thinks gardens should be colourful, and something that you stop to look at, not walk by without noticing.

Andrew Rutledge, the present head of parks, defends the current approach.

“We’re heading into a much more naturalised phase with a bigger focus on indigenous planting,” he tells Frank Film. “They’re not gardens.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Daffodils in Hagley Park.

This, according to Rutledge, is meeting resistance from those who are still after the “highly groomed lawn”.

Rutledge, who has a degree in botany, says the plants that appear to be dying will in fact resurrect themselves. He was a groundskeeper​ at Lancaster Park for many years and has “driven the odd roller” in his time.

But he does admit there’s room for improvement, and says the weeds and obvious dearth of maintenance are down to staff being stretched too thin.

So is it a lack of funding? Or a lack of skills? Rutledge thinks it’s a bit of both.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Andrew Rutledge, Christchurch City Council’s head of parks, says there’s a bigger focus on indigenous planting as we head into a more “naturalised phase”.

Alan Joliffe, a former vice president of the Royal New Zealand Institute of Horticulture, argues there needs to be more effort put in to replant dead and dying plants.

“We need to understand that these plants don’t live forever, so we need to take it out, replant it again and bring it back to life,” he tells Frank Film.

Joliffe thinks upskilling staff is the way to go, and that it’s a worthy cause.

“We need to keep at it, we need to have this vision for what it can do for our society,” he says.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Hagley Park is the jewel in the crown when it comes to Christchurch’s network of parks.

What is clear is that there’s not one leader taking the charge on this one.

As Drain showed back in the 90s, it seems time for someone to grab the bull by its horns and take the lead.

That is, if Christchurch still wants the Garden City label. But perhaps it’s time for a rebrand?