Fonterra milk tanker driver dead as truck overturns in Waimate District

A Fonterra milk tanker driver is dead after his vehicle overturned between Morven and Glenavy in South Canterbury. (File photo).

The driver of a Fonterra tanker who had to be freed by firefighters after the vehicle overturned on a rural road in South Canterbury died at the scene.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Old Ferry Rd, between Morven and Glenavy, at 8.04am on Saturday.

A police media centre statement on Saturday night said the crash did not involve any other vehicles.

“A helicopter was called, but the driver passed away at the scene,” the statement read.

“The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Waimate and Morven responded to the incident on Saturday.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Andrew Norris, on Sunday, said a milk tanker had overturned, and the driver died at the scene.

“The driver was heavily trapped, and the crews took an hour to get him out,” Norris said.

The crash resulted in a minor leak of milk into a nearby paddock.

Fonterra general manager operations Central/Upper South Island, Derek Woodworth, on Saturday, said “we can confirm one of our drivers was involved in an incident near Waimate this morning”.

“We are working with police and emergency services with their investigation.”