Plea for drivers to use 'Dutch Reach' method to open doors following death of Nelson cyclist

Tom Clendon with daughters, Jill left, and Penny on the Otago Rail Trail. Tom, 86, died after he hit an opened car door.

The daughter of a Nelson cyclist who died after colliding with an opened car door said the accident was one of the family’s “biggest fears”.

Tom Clendon, 86, died in Nelson Hospital after he was seriously injured in the accident that happened near Garin College on April 8.

“Dad used to ride his bike every day as long as it wasn’t raining,” his daughter Jill Clendon said.

As a family of cyclists she said “people opening car doors” into their path was “one of their biggest fears”.

“To have this happen in a family of cyclists who have cycled safely for a long, long time - it just goes to show anything can happen at any time.”

Many cyclists avoided traffic by staying close to cars, but Jill said she preferred to cycle further into the lane to steer clear of doors.

She believed more education for drivers and improved cycleways around Nelson could help reduce the risk to cyclists.

“We’ve made a start with making some of the cycle lanes around Nelson better ... but we could be doing it so much better.”

The blame wasn't solely on infrastructure though.

There were simple things drivers could start doing before they got out of their car, she said, including using the Dutch Reach method to open car doors.

The Dutch Reach method means drivers and passengers use their hand furthest from the door to open it. This naturally turns the body towards the window, allowing a better view of oncoming cyclists.

The technique was adopted by the Dutch in the 70s and has recently become law in Britain.

supplied Tom Clendon’s daughter, Jill, said her dad was very safety conscious and loved the outdoors.

Jill said her dad was “the most safety conscious cyclist .... never going anywhere” without his fluorescent vest.

“He’d just bought himself a new pair of cycling gloves, which he was very proud of.”

Tom was big on outdoor adventures.

He was into cycle touring “as a young lad”.

He got into orienteering about 45 years ago, and was a stalwart in the sport. Jill said the navigational sport took Tom and his wife Heather, all over the world, including to Lithuania, Switzerland, Italy and Australia.

“It was their door to the world. It was a great life.”

In 2013 the pair moved to Nelson, which was when Tom bought himself a classic bike.

When he got to about 80, Jill said he “finally succumbed” and bought an E-bike, about the same time he gave up orienteering.

Tom was one of nine siblings, and they were all “into the outdoors and tramping”, Jill said.

Her father was active, well-organised, and a great gardener, Jill said. He was also “the glue in the family”.

Police said the investigation into Clendon's death was ongoing.

The Cycling Action Network reported five cycle deaths this year across the country since March 5, which included Clendon’s death.

Meanwhile, Nelson Sustainable Transport committee member Elizabeth Dooley said although leaving cars at home “should be fun”, there was a lot of anxiety around the safety of walking or cycling around the city.

“The most dangerous thing is being doored ... and having angle park cars”, which she said endangered cyclists due to drivers being unable to see around the cars next to them.

Roundabouts were also “nightmare scenarios” for even the most experienced cyclists, she said.

A rally for Travel Justice is being held on May 1, starting at the Nelson i-Site Information Centre at 1pm, encouraging cyclists and walkers to take a record of their most dangerous walk or cycle route.

The submissions will be collected and presented to the Nelson City Council for the Active Travel Strategy and the Shape Nelson project.

A memorial for Tom Clendon will be held on April 29. For attendance, contact Shone and Shirley funeral home.