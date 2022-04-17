Passengers safe after plane lands in Tasman estuary

A light plane has sunk into Waimea Inlet after a forced landing in the estuary. (File photo)

Two occupants of a light plane have walked away from a forced landing in an estuary.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said a number of calls were made by locals who saw a light plane make either a hard landing or crash landing into Waimea Inlet in Mapua, Tasman District.

He said fire crews from Mapua, Appleby, Richmond and Upper Moutere attended the incident, but by the time they arrived, a number of private boats had gone out to assist.

The pilot and passenger were taken ashore with minor injuries, he said.

A police spokesperson said the small plane landed on the water near Hoddy Rd in Redwood Valley at about 10.45am on Sunday.

“The small aircraft has sunk into the water and will be recovered.”