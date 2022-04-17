Unhappy meal: Man lists 'disgusting' McDonald's cheeseburger on Trade Me

The meat pattie was just a few millimetres thick, and more closely resembled “a giant scab”.

A Wairarapa man is selling “possibly the worst Maccas cheeseburger ever” on Trade Me, and says the offending burger made his 4-year-old son queasy.

Easter Sunday was already eventful for the MacDonald family, as they spent most of the morning in the hospital with their son who injured his foot in a fall the day before.

Afterwards, the family swung by the McDonald’s Masterton drive-through, ordering the boy a happy meal for a late breakfast.

“We hadn’t even looked at the burger – we just assumed it was okay,” Clint MacDonald​ said. “Until my son said: ‘I can’t eat this; I feel sick’.”

When MacDonald looked at the burger more closely, he understood why. The meat pattie was only two or three millimetres thick, and resembled “a giant scab” more than prime New Zealand grass-raised beef. There was no onion, no mustard, and only a dribble of ketchup. Eating the burger, he said, would’ve been “like chewing leather”.

READ MORE:

* Man with mask exemption claims Burger King staff abused him for not wearing mask

* McDonald's responds to shrinking cheeseburger claims following viral photo

* Burger King unveils massive McDonald's-trolling burger



Clint MacDonald/Supplied Clint MacDonald was disappointed at the “lack of care” from McDonald’s Masterton.

“Not the legendary cheeseburger depicted on the Maccas website, not even close,” MacDonald later wrote in a listing for the online auction.

However, at the time, MacDonald was “pretty angry” and drove back to the restaurant to complain, admitting he used some “colourful language” when he arrived.

“[The duty manager] accepted that the burger was disgusting,” MacDonald said.

“I wasn’t offered my money back – not that I would’ve taken it, anyway, to be honest.”

Clint MacDonald/Supplied The burger contained only “a dribble of ketchup”.

He was told to “make a complaint through head office”, but didn’t find that option satisfactory.

“I told them: ‘that’s not good enough, my son’s eaten this, obviously there’s someone on your team who’s prepared to serve this up to a child’.”

Instead, MacDonald left behind a contact number, requesting the owner to call him.

McDonald’s Masterton declined to comment, except to say that its store owner would contact the man on Monday morning.

MacDonald was left frustrated “by a lack of care” from the person who made the burger.

He hoped that listing the burger on Trade Me would “raise awareness” about the situation, and ensure that the fast-food chain’s “standards don’t slip”.

MacDonald said his family had been to the restaurant perhaps a dozen times in the past without incident.

“This is a massive corporation that prides itself on consistency – that feeds children,” he said.

“I’m sure the McDonald’s head office wouldn’t be happy with this level of quality.”

As of 8pm Sunday evening, the auction had 3516 views, and had attracted five bids, the highest being $10.