Man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth had rammed a police car

Devon Rd remained closed at the junction with De Havilland Dr on Sunday morning following the fatal police shooting on Saturday night.

Kaoss Price, the 22-year-old killed in a police shooting in New Plymouth on Saturday, rammed a police car prior to being shot.

Sandra Venables, police assistant commissioner for lower North Island and South Island, said Price was following another vehicle in a convoy on Saturday at about 9.30pm. Police stopped the first car and Price drove past, turned around and rammed a police car.

Various investigations are under way, Venables said at a media stand-up at Police National Headquarters in Wellington on Monday.

Venables refused to answer questions about the details of the case as these would be subject to the investigations.

READ MORE:

* Judges cites chaotic family life as sentence cut for a man named Kaoss

* Taranaki man, 21, jailed for year-long crime spree totalling 33 charges

* A chance to change: Taranaki offender with 300 convictions spared jail



Supplied Kaoss Price was shot and killed by police on Saturday night.

The police officers involved were not working while the case was being investigated. They were yet to give an official statement.

Police policy is that any officers involved in critical injuries, including fatal shootings, take at least 10 days of leave.

Venables could not say whether the officers had previously been investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Police were also speaking to a number of witnesses, she said.

Lisa Burd/Stuff SH3 was closed on Sunday morning after a man was shot by police in New Plymouth on Saturday night.

Friends of Price, on Sunday posted online about his death, ahead of police officially releasing his name. They included messages for him to “light it up in paradise” and “rest in love my bro”.

Price was shot on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth about 9.30pm on Saturday.

Medical assistance was given but Price died at the scene.

Price was sentenced in November to two years and six months' jail on a total of 33 charges spanning several months. He appealed against the sentence and a High Court judge said he should have been given more credit for his youth and immaturity.

"In Mr Price’s case, this is particularly exacerbated by the lack of support and his transient and chaotic family life," Justice Christine Grice said in her decision from the High Court in Wellington in February.

It is unclear if Price had recently been paroled, or if he had been given an alternative electronic monitoring sentence.

The offences included burglary, theft of motor vehicles, thefts involving family members, thefts of petrol and wallets, multiple police chases after failing to stop, reckless driving, and escaping police custody.

Some of his driving offences included one occasion when he accelerated heavily into the oncoming traffic, and along a residential road where school children were forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit by him.

Police abandoned the pursuit on that occasion, but Price continued, crashing into two occupied vehicles, one of which had young children inside, then taking off.

When police did find him, he had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine on him, a metal knuckleduster in his car, and blood tests taken showed he had meth and cannabis in his system.