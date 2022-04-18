Slow train bearing down on house of memories and a recovering stream

Dianne Tipene feeds the eels who have returned to a stream near her home which is destined to disappear under KiwiRail's freight hub.

Bunnythorpe resident Dianne Tipene is stuck in a state of grief-coloured limbo.

Her Clevely Line home is almost certainly tagged for destruction should KiwiRail’s notice to designate 177 hectares of land on the outskirts of Palmerston North for massive rail yards and distribution centres survive appeals.

The 1.5 hectare property has been home for the Tipene family for 23 years.

It was where she and her much-loved husband of 35 years Rewi Tipene raised their family of three, Moana, Apiata and Rehutai.

Still grieving his sudden death during the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge three and a half years ago, she faces an uncertain future on her own.

She loves the rural setting, she keeps chickens, and walks daily around the grounds and down to a small bridge over a stream where the eels have reappeared after several years.

The stream had a history with local Māori as a food harvesting area, and despite years of pollution and floods, was struggling back to life.

But throughout last year’s hearing on KiwiRail’s notice of requirement to designate land for the massive freight hub, she has heard it dismissed as being of no ecological value.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ducks seek sanctuary in a recovering wetland not rated as significant as KiwiRail plans to pipe it under new railyards.

For the railyards to be built, massive fill would need to be imported to level the land that she has seen regularly flooded, up to twice a year.

The wetland and stream would be channelled through huge underground pipe systems.

Tipene said she had made a submission in opposition to the plans, and was at a loss to know what more she could do to preserve her lifestyle and the land.

“I’ve kind of resigned myself. But it’s a horrible thing to wake up to every morning, thinking about what to do next.”

But while the designation is almost certain, unless there are successful appeals, the time frames could be protracted.

The commissioners who heard the KiwiRail notice on behalf of the city council recommended a 10-year lapse period.

KiwiRail’s decision overruled that, opting for 15 years to give effect to the designation.

And for now, KiwiRail has stopped buying properties.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Patterns of streams and wetlands near Bunnythorpe sit in the path of KiwiRail's freight hub project plans.

At the opening of the hearing last August, it had already bought six properties, or 41% of the land area required.

Tipene approached the business about the prospects of selling, but was told the active acquisition stage of the project was still five years away.

Some purchases had been made for strategic or hardship reasons, using some of the $40 million KiwiRail was granted from the Provincial Growth Fund to kick-start the project, but detailed design and investigations were KiwiRail’s current priority.

Tipene was told she could attempt to sell on the open market.

She did not think anyone would want to buy or offer a reasonable price knowing the property was subject to a designation.

“I don’t want to leave. But I suppose I might as well, rather than put energy into this place, and start afresh.”

Landowners, submitters and parties directly affected by the KiwiRail decision have 15 working days from April 12 to lodge appeals with the Environment Court.