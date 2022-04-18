Jockey seriously injured at Riverton races

A jockey has been seriously injured at the Riverton Easter race meeting on Monday.

Riverton Racing Club president Trevor Brown said jockey Savish Khetoo was injured in the birdcage before the field for race four was about to go onto the track. Khetoo’s horse, Duck Duck Goose, reared, fell backwards and pinned him on the ground momentarily.

A St John spokesperson said a patient [Khetoo] was taken by ambulance to Southland Hospital with serious injuries.

Also on Monday a 40-minute power outage has delayed the races which means the last race has been cancelled. The feature race, the Riverton Cup, is scheduled for 5.02pm.

Monday's incidents follow strong winds forcing the abandonment of the first day of the Riverton Easter carnival on Saturday after two races.

The decision to abandon Saturday’s meeting was made after officials met with jockeys on three occasions.

Brown said the wind was at its worst for horses and jockeys on the bend coming off the back straight.

“The jockeys were giving each other a bit of room because of the wind ... there were some horses hitting each other in stages [at the 800-900 metres].”