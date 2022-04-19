Family of missing fisherman appeal to public to help in search

The family of a missing Bay of Plenty fisherman are appealing for help from the public to find him.

Jason Kauta went out fishing on Sunday morning and has not been seen since. His niece, Mia van den Broek, says Kauta left Tōrere Bay in Ōpōtiki at 7am.

She said he would usually pack up around 12.30pm to be back ashore at 1pm, but he did not return.

Police were alerted at 4pm that Kauta had failed to return from his trip.

An extensive search on Monday and Tuesday involving police, the New Zealand Air Force, coastguard, surf life saving, a plane and helicopter has so far failed to find him.

Van den Broek posted an appeal on social media to help find her uncle and his vessel.

She described him as 170cm tall, with a whānau name, Wharekino, written on his right arm on the inside of his tā moko.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Tōrere on the East Coast near Ōpōtiki

His boat was described as a 3.5m “fibreglass dinghy boat” with a white top, and the base and sides coloured mustard orange. On the boat was a 100-litre white fishing bin, two wooden oars, a smaller chilly bin “with possibly his jersey, keys and a yellow and black fishing GPS tracker that looks like a walkie talkie”.

The boat also has “an old school anchor with four or five spikes with one missing off it connected to the boat with a long chain and white rope”.

Family believe he is likely to be in the Opape, Torere region “but depending on the currents could end up towards Ōpotiki or Te Kaha areas if not further out towards Maketu.”

Kauta’s sister Tania Kauta posted a video from the area where her brother left to go fishing on Sunday morning updating family and friends that a plane looking for him has so far found nothing but that whanau remain hopeful that “he will return to us safely”.

A friend of Kauta said he was “an experienced seaman”.

The coastguard from Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne and Maketū, as well as the RNZAF Orion resumed the search at sea in the Tōrere area on Tuesday.

Police continue to ask that people who may be on the shoreline from Tōrere through to Maketū to be vigilant and report any sightings of the following items of interest – a 100-litre white chilly bin, a red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.

Anyone who comes across any of these items is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 220418/0391.