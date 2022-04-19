'Hugely traumatising': Man killed in fire at Dunedin boarding house

The scene of a fatal boarding house fire on Phillips St, in the Dunedin suburb of Kensington.

A man who died in a fire at a Dunedin boarding house has yet to be formally identified.

The fire at a house on Phillips St, Kensington, was reported at 10.11pm on Good Friday, and five fire trucks were sent to the scene.

A man was found dead at the two-storey boarding house, which remains cordoned on Tuesday as fire and police investigators continue to determine the fire’s cause. The man’s overseas next-of-kin were also yet to be notified of what happened.

A long-time neighbour, who declined to be named, said he knew the deceased only as Chris, and said he had lived at the property for at least four years.

READ MORE:

* The Mish: Your must-read email newsletter for all things Dunedin

* Two killed in Dunedin after truck and car collide

* Coronavirus: Large parties over for Otago students



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The back of the boarding house was being renovated.

On the night of the fire, the neighbour heard a “big bang”.

“That is when the window popped.”

Early on Saturday morning he heard a woman at the front of the property crying for 10 minutes.

The rear of the property was being renovated, with new weatherboards and scaffolding visible.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The rear room was vacant at the time of the fire, landlord Kerri Matthews says.

The neighbour said Chris, who was believed to have been in his 50s, had battled mental health issues, and often told him he had only two vices: “alcohol and cigarettes”.

Chris’ quest for cigarettes often led him to pick up cigarette butts around the neighbourhood.

Landlord Kerrie Matthews said the rear bedroom was vacant at the time of the fire, and the property had working smoke alarms.

She declined to comment about the tenant until his next-of-kin had been notified.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A firefighter enters the property on Tuesday morning, several days after the fatal fire.

Temporary accommodation had been found for the other residents, she said.

“This has been a hugely traumatising thing, for not only us, but the people who lived in the house.”

Fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca completed his investigation on Tuesday afternoon, and his findings were now with police.

Police have been approached for comment.