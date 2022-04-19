Covid-19: Nearly 1000 new cases in southern area reported on Tuesday

There are 6,432 Covid-19 positive cases in the southern area who have not recovered from the last seven days.

Nearly 1000 new community cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Southland and Otago area on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health says.

The 989 new positive cases were in Invercargill [211], Southland District [101], Gore [23], Central Otago [71], Clutha [54], Dunedin [367], Queenstown Lakes [103] and Waitaki [59].

As of 9am on Tuesday, seven people were in Southland Hospital and one in the intensive care unit, 23 were in Dunedin Hospital and one in the intensive care unit, and one person was in each of the Dunstan and Waitaki hospitals.

Nationwide, 8270 new community cases and five deaths have been reported on Tuesday.

Of the five deaths [four male and one female], one was from Auckland, one from Waikato, two from MidCentral and one from Tairāwhiti. One was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was over 90.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends and our thoughts are with them,” the ministry said.

The latest deaths take the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 602 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12.

There are 572 people in hospital in New Zealand and 19 people in ICU.

The nationwide seven-day rolling average of case numbers continues to decline, with today's seven-day rolling average at 7585 – last Tuesday it was 9731.