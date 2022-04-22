Veteran found humour in dark times during World War II

Tom Heslip, 99, fought in World War II with the 23rd battalion as a 20-year-old. He was injured by enemy fire twice and invalided home on the second occasion, aged 21, when his calf muscle was blown apart.

The tragedy of war began before Tom Heslip even reached the front lines.

Heslip and his brother Joe were training as infantry soldiers at the Waiouru Army Camp ahead of World War II when Joe became ill with peritonitis.

He never recovered, and Tom held his hand for two weeks before he died.

Without his brother at his side, Private Tom Heslip fought in Italy with the 23rd battalion as a 20-year-old.

He fought in the trenches on the front line, many men in his battalion were killed, and he was twice injured by enemy fire, the second time resulting in him being invalided home at age 21.

Fast-forward nearly eight decades and the 99-year-old lives at a Gore care home, hooks up to oxygen, is hard of hearing and has diminishing eyesight. But an easy smile often lights up his face, and he plans to recite the Ode on Anzac Day, health permitting.

One of a dwindling number of World War II veterans in Southland, their stories need to be told before they are gone, his brother Bruce says.

“It’s hugely important they are remembered and their stories told because they have contributed to the freedom New Zealand has today. And at great cost, many lives were lost.”

Another two of the 11 Heslip siblings were involved in the war effort, with Bill serving as a sailor and Allan training as a bomber pilot, but not being called upon.

Tom Heslip said when he was in the trenches he had two thoughts: “Save your own bacon and save your cobber next to you.”

The war experiences he shared resulted in strong bonds being formed

“It’s very hard to explain to people how deep that bond was. You might be the biggest ratbag but I depended on you for my safety, and you depended on me for your safety.”

He recalled he and his cobbers being unable to poke their heads out of a dug-out while pinned down by German fighters. When nature inevitably called, grenades were lobbed in their direction.

“I would be buttoning up and blessing Jerry [Germans].”

The soldiers kept their spirits up by injecting humour into testing times.

Heslip, when talking to Stuff in 2015, said humour was a means of breaking tension.

On one occasion a fellow soldier had joked about a small piece of shrapnel being lodged in his buttock.

While in a dug-out and with Germans incessantly throwing mortars at them, the soldier turned to Heslip and said: "If the bastard [shrapnel] was any larger I would have been off to hospital."

They had to make light of such situations in order to cope, he said.

"We had to find the humour in it."

Bruce Heslip said his brother Tom was a fit, dedicated and brave soldier.

He recalls his brother being “shattered physically and mentally” when invalided home from the war.

He spent the next three years getting rehabilitation for his injuries in Dunedin, undergoing several operations. The loss of calf muscle on his left leg required him to wear a caliper in his shoe to help lift his toes, and he still uses a caliper to this day. Shrapnel remains in his back, near his spine, from his initial war injury.

He later bought a farm at Morton Mains in Southland under the Government’s rehabilitation programme, before developing it into a sheep and beef property.

“It took him years to recuperate [from the war], but because he was developing a farm, that was his saving feature,” Bruce said.

“He didn’t mope, he got on with it.”

He was a good farmer who was involved in pipe bands, dog breeding and dog trials for many years, Bruce said.