Plea to find dog thrown from vehicle during crash

Faye went missing when the vehicle she was in crashed on the Kaimai Range.

The search is on for Faye the dog after she was thrown from a vehicle when her owners crashed on the Kaimai Range.

The incident happened at around 3.40pm on Tuesday when a car and trailer crashed on State Highway 29.

During the chaos, Faye disappeared.

SUNLIVE/Supplied Crash on Kaimai Range where Faye the dog went missing.

A plea has now been put out for people to help find her.

Brad Crompton put out the request on social media asking people to share the photo of the family dog.

"[They] have just rolled their truck down the Kaimai Range on their way home from holiday, their family dog was thrown from the vehicle while rolling and is missing somewhere in the ranges," Crompton said.

"Everyone’s alright and on route to Tauranga Hospital but If people could please share her photo to local groups in case she is spotted I’ll call the local pound etc down that way also.

"She’ll be very scared and nervous! Her name is Faye!!"

