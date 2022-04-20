Police release tramper's name who died in Milford

Police have now completed their inquiries on behalf of the coroner into the death of Hamish Steven Attenborough, who died while tramping in Milford.

Police have released the name of the man who died tramping in Milford Sound in March.

Hamish Steven Attenborough, 21, was reported missing on March 28 while tramping.

Police have completed inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

Police extend their condolences to his family and friends.

Ultimate Hikes general manager Noel Saxon, in March, said the company was deeply saddened by the death of one of its staff members.

Attenborough did not return from a planned day-hike on his scheduled day off. On March 30, he was found deceased. He was suitably experienced, and was carrying a personal locator beacon and a two-way radio.

Atenborough was a lodge attendant at Mitre Peak Lodge, operated by Ultimate Hikes.