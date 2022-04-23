WW1 brothers in arms buried in the same unmarked grave finally recognised

The 3rd Combat Service Support Battalion stands watch during the unveiling of the first gravestone for WWI veterans and friends Sergeant Thomas Wilson and Private Robert Moore.

For more than 100 years, Thomas Wilson lay in a grave with no headstone to record his life or death.

After surviving the horrors of the First World War, he took his own life. It was May 9, 1919, his 44th birthday.

Wilson was buried in Linwood Cemetery in Christchurch, beside Sarah Moore – his mother-in-law who had died six years earlier.

It’s not known why he was laid to rest with his wife’s mother, but no gravestone was added to mark his passing, no leaded inscription to tell his service history.

Forty-one years later, Wilson’s close friend and brother-in-law Robert Moore was also laid to rest in the same plot. Again there was no headstone. Nothing to honour two men who shared a remarkable history.Wilson and Moore had been brothers-in-arms and faced some of the fiercest fighting on the Western Front.

Their stories only came to light last year, and even then, only by chance.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Bugler Corporal Marc Ellis plays the Last Post at the service to honour Wilson and Moore.

Thomas Wilson was born in Dunedin. He later moved to Christchurch where he worked as a labourer.

He was married to Minnie, but in 1915, with the Great War raging, he decided to enlist.

Aged 39, Wilson was older than most recruits but he was not alone in signing up that day.

Screenshot/Stuff Thomas Wilson’s attestation when he joined New Zealand Expeditionary Force in 1915.

Robert Moore, then 24, also joined up on October 11, 1915. The two friends were assigned to C Company in the New Zealand Rifle Brigade.

Initially, both men were stationed in Egypt. In June 1916, Wilson was censured for deserting his post, but escaped a death sentence.

This may have been because he was in training. Soldiers who abandoned their duty on the front line were not lucky. In August 1916, 28-year-old Kiwi Frank Hughes was killed by a firing squad in Hallencourt, northern France having been found guilty of desertion. He was the first Kiwi soldier to be executed during the First World War.

Wilson was instead found guilty of “deserting his Majesty’s Services”, and was sentenced to “five years penal servitude”.

It is not know how that punishment was enacted, or if it was suspended, but in November 1916 he was celebrated for “acts of gallantry in the field”.

Supplied Heavy rain and thick mud made fighting near impossible for troops during the Battle of Passchendaele in October 1917.

Having seemingly redeemed himself Wilson continued his duties and rose through the ranks. In September 1917 was promoted to sergeant.

By this stage he and Moore had joined the tens of thousands of troops on the Western Front.

Today the bloody battles of the First World War are well known. Campaigns like the Somme and Gallipoli led to huge losses of life on both sides. As did the Third Battle of Ypres, known as the Battle of Passchendaele.

Staged on October 12, 1917, it is remembered as New Zealand’s “blackest day” – the most lives lost in a single day in the country’s history. The ill-fated attack on Bellevue Spur in Belgium began at 5.25am, but the thick mud made it “almost impossible” for troops to move their heavy guns into position.

Screenshot/Stuff Wilson rose through the ranks, being promoted to sergeant in September 1917.

As they advanced towards the German lines, they faced heavy machine gun fire and were unable to get through barbed wire.

Pinned down and unable to escape, the soldiers sheltered for hours in shell craters. By the time the offensive was called-off it had claimed the lives of 843 Kiwi soldiers.

Wilson survived Passchendaele but he lost his arm during the fighting.

He was transferred to Britain for medical treatment but was discharged in August 1918, his papers stating he was “no longer physically fit for war service”. He was awarded a British War Medal and a Victory Medal.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Young and old came out to commemorate Anzac Day in central Christchurch in 2021, when New Zealand's community was free of Covid-19.

Wilson returned to New Zealand and he and Minnie lived in a house in Moorhouse Ave, in central Christchurch. He struggled with his health and “at times appeared not quite right mentally”, his brother James said at the time.

On the morning of Friday, May 9, 1919, just six months after the war ended, Wilson woke early and got out of bed.

When he did not return, Minnie went looking and found him in the yard, hanged.

An inquest heard that before his death, Wilson’s family applied to the military to have him committed to a mental hospital, but no action was taken because he had been discharged.

The coroner concluded Wilson “committed suicide...while of unsound mind”.

Screenshot/Stuff A report on Wilson’s death in the Christchurch Sun on May 10, 1919.

At around the same time, Robert Moore, who was Minnie’s brother, was being treated at Sunnyside (now Hillmorton) Hospital for shell shock, today known as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Moore discharged himself from military service on June 9, 1919, a few weeks after his brother-in-law died. He himself died in October 1960, aged 74. He was buried alongside his mother and Thomas Wilson.

Their story surfaced in December 2021 when former army major Simon Strombom was researching official documents.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The first gravestone for WWI veterans and brothers in arms Sergeant Thomas Wilson and Private Robert Moore.

Strombom, chief executive and founder of New Zealand Remembrance Army, said the discovery was “a fluke”.

“I was looking at [digital newspaper archive] Papers Past and typed in “soldier killed” and all of a sudden he popped up.

“These two men represent a broken generation that most New Zealanders have forgotten.”

The fact that two returned servicemen were in the same grave was “quite unique”, he said.

“I have only ever seen one other and there's a dispute about that. What's even more unique is that they were in the same battalion in the same company.”

A joint headstone for Wilson and Moore has now been installed at their grave by the New Zealand Remembrance Army.