Red-light districts dwindling, but street work still fraught with peril for those left

Only 25 or so on-street sex workers now ply their trade on Christchurch's once-busy Manchester St each week. The last few say it's an increasingly dangerous place to be. AMBER ALLOTT reports.

When Monique heads to work, she always carries something she could use to defend herself – as well as something capable of breaking a car window.

“It’s not a knife or a gun or anything.”

Her colleagues, many of them good friends, have similarly-stocked handbags. With mace illegal in New Zealand, that often means an aerosol deodorant can, or some other makeshift weapon.

Monique is one of about 25 sex workers the Aotearoa New Zealand Sex Workers’ Collective makes contact with each week on the central Christchurch stretch of Manchester St – a once-bustling red-light district.

The industry has been rapidly evolving. Sex work was decriminalised nearly 20 years ago, and the number of people working from the street has dwindled since.

Finding clients has increasingly moved online, and with the Covid-19 pandemic putting an immediate stop to a lot of in-person work, so has a lot of sex work itself.

But some are choosing to return to red-light districts now that many restrictions have been dropped, despite fears the streets are an increasingly dangerous place to be.

Monique is “relatively new” compared to most of the women who work from Manchester St. She has been a sex worker for two years and, in that time, has only worked the street.

“There are not many girls left out here… It’s quite a dangerous situation to be in, especially lately.”

A recent spike in gang activity on the street is one of her biggest concerns, although she is hesitant to name which gangs.

“There have been a few incidents, they’ve really shaken people up.”

Sofia, who also works Manchester St, has heard about recent run-ins with gang members.

“[There have been] gangs doing stand over tactics, trying to take girls’ money.”

There was one particularly frightening incident they had heard about, Sofia says, where gang members tried to grab a woman, then chased her down the street.

“I think it’s prospects trying to take over like back in the day.”

The “mob girls” once worked one side of the Avon River, and gang members charged others $20 just to walk over the bridge, she says.

She does not know why gangs have disappeared from the scene, but says it isn’t a set-up they want to go back to.

Monique says if a client makes her uncomfortable, she tries to come up with a way to get out of their vehicle.

“I usually try to trick them into just letting me out.”

She has friends who also work Manchester St, another safety net.

“There’s always a bit of toxic behaviour from girls competing for the same clients. But mostly, we try to support each other and look out for each other.”

Some of the worst behaviour she encounters comes from neither gangs nor clients, but people passing by.

“We’ve had bottles, pellet guns … full milkshakes thrown at us, just people trying to make us feel humiliated.

“That’s the thing that puts me off the most.”

The abuse often comes from young people, Monique says, and she has been surprised at how many are other women.

“If those were my kids, I’d give them a bloody bollocking.”

Sofia has worked Manchester St for about seven years.

“You’ve gotta have confidence to work on this street.”

Xena, an “on and off” street worker, says the Sex Workers’ Collective advises them to always have a safety plan.

She tells her driver where she usually takes her clients, and they will check after a set length of time has passed.

Sofia says she doesn’t really have a plan, besides using initiative and vetting people before she jumps in a car with them.

She is transgender, and says while she might face some extra harassment because of it, most people don’t try to pick a fight with her.

“[Trans people] go through a lot of bullshit in their day-to-day life, there’s a lot of built-up anger.

“We can f... you up like a man, or f... you up like a woman... I’m not going to let some little c… make me the person not to go home to my family at the end of the night.”

During lockdown, she and some more tech-savvy workers created OnlyFans accounts or did webcam work, but some of the more “old school” girls working the street came right back once it was over.

Some have habits to support, Xena says, although the “smart ones” don’t drink or use drugs before hitting the street.

“You want to have a clear head.”

The Sex Workers’ Collective’s South Island coordinator, Sharon Harris, says some people who were originally street-based had transitioned away from the practice, but that did not necessarily make them feel any safer.

“Sometimes people report feeling isolated, whereas if people work together on the street or in a managed environment, they have support.

“The perception of safety varies, [it is] very much individual. Some of the street workers feel very safe out there.”

Many do not want to bring clients into their home, in fear of them knowing where they live, she says.

There can also be significant set-up costs for getting a second place.

Super Size Sophie, a travelling sex worker currently based in Christchurch, now works mostly from motels or her van.

She has been in the business for 20 years now and, in terms of safety, finds most clients “pretty good”.

“When I’m in motels, I mostly worry about the motel owners taking offence and kicking me out.”

But she has had run-ins with aggressive clients in the past.

She once walked into a motel room to find a client putting something in a broken lightbulb.

“He said ‘have some’, [but] I said ‘no thanks’. He started sort of implying it would be worse for me to not have some than to have some, and stood in front of the door.

“Basically I had to smoke it. I wasn’t inhaling as much as he thought I did… I kept my lips together.”

Sophie says she didn’t go to the police, as she felt they had “enough to investigate”.

Nowadays if she has concerns about a client, she tries to be “really nice” to them.

“If they’re going to be violent, they hopefully won’t do it to me.

“If it’s me and some stranger in a room, I’m trapped really.”

During lockdown she could no longer see clients in person, so like many, Sophie switched to online sex work.

While the risk of violence disappeared, online work presented a different issue, she says, and she switched back to seeing clients as soon as she could.

“You’ve got to be really careful they actually put the money into your account.

“I’ve had people try to shortchange me in person, [but] it’s more common online… People try to rip you off.”

Sophie says she mainly finds clients through personal ads, both online and in print, but does not feel safe to take to the street.

“I don’t really know anyone who does it, [so] there wouldn’t be anyone looking out for me.

“You’re quite exposed out there.

Harris says the street population is the smallest they have worked with for quite some time.

“It’s a tiny wee pocket.”

Outreach workers make contact with about 25 women in a given week on Christchurch’s streets, from a pool of about 80 people, she says.

In the last in-depth audit of the industry in 2007, head counts over busy nights found about 121 workers on the street.

Street-based sex workers are more vulnerable to attacks, and are sometimes targeted by perpetrators of violence, Harris says.

“The expectation is sometimes on sex workers to keep themselves safe. Really, it is a wider societal issue, and we all need to play a role in combating violence as a whole.

“Destigmatising street-based sex workers and seeing them as being a part of a community and not apart from it, is a good starting point.”

Harris says their advice to sex workers varies according to the circumstances, and they recommend people report any safety concerns or incidents to them or police.

But despite its dwindling size, there has been a lot of public attention on Christchurch’s street worker population, much of it centred on violence.

Five sex workers have been killed in the city since 2005, the most recent being 34-year-old mum Bella Te Pania in 2019.

Te Pania was picked up from Manchester St about 6.50am on December 31 by Kaine Van Hemert. Van Hemert killed her during a psychotic episode, and was last year jailed for a minimum of 11-and-a-half years.

The Government decriminalised sex work in 2003, “the best approach to supporting sex workers’ health, rights, and wellbeing”, Harris said.

Before that, brothels were governed by the Massage Parlours Act, which dated back to the 1970s.

“That actually encouraged the street population, as if people had a conviction they couldn’t work in a parlour.”

Sex workers really had only two options back then, she says – brothels or the street. Police did regular sweeps at brothels and, considering people could be charged with soliciting, that ruled them out for many.

The legislation also made it very hard for people to leave the industry.

Harris says the number working from the street has been steadily declining since then, and many maintain online profiles as well.

“They might just jump [out] on the street if it’s quiet online.”

During Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdowns, people could not meet with clients in person.

Police were “definitely” following up on things they considered a breach, although that wasn’t a huge issue in the South Island.

Two Auckland sex workers were charged in October 2021 with breaching lockdown by travelling to Blenheim. The same month, two sex workers with gang links travelled from Auckland to Northland with false documentation, while one had Covid-19.

“During lockdown a lot of people jumped on online platforms like OnlyFans, but it tends to drop off once people can see each other in person.”

Many sex workers were able to start seeing clients again at level 2, which continued when New Zealand shifted to the traffic light system in December – with restrictions in place.

Now the country has moved from red to orange, many of those have lifted too.

“There are still mask requirements. The biggest changes [are that] people no longer have to scan QR codes, or check if people have been double-vaxed.”

Harris has heard some reports of clients getting upset about having to wear masks.

“People were getting very creative about not revealing their names on the vaccine passports too… A lot of people wanted to preserve their privacy.”

It is an industry where people have always come and gone, and shifted between ways of working, she says.

The overall number of Kiwi sex workers remains relatively stable, with the collective making contact with thousands each year, but there could be several reasons to see fewer on the street.

“You might not see them at all through winter, because it’s cold out there.”

Some only work around the holidays, “just to make some extra money for Christmas”.

“There will be a place for street workers, it will always have its place in the population.

“It has been around for a very long time.”