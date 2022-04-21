Outrageous rates rises proposed for modest homes

Malcolm Prince is encouraging Palmerston North ratepayers to dig deeper into how the looming rates rise will affect them individually. The council's proposed 8.3% increase means a 21.8% hike for him.

After living for 40 years in a modest 1950s house a few blocks from central Palmerston North, Malcolm Prince is reeling at the prospect of a 21.8% rates increase.

And with submissions on the council’s proposed annual budget closing Thursday, he is worried many residents have not worked out what it means for them and are leaving it late to protest against huge rates rises.

The headline figure is 8.3% – that is the total increase in rates income the council is proposing to take.

But how that burden is shared has been skewed by the 2021 property valuations, which saw the land value of residential property, on which rates are calculated, almost double.

Hundreds of people, whose land value has more than doubled, will pay much more than the average rise.

In Prince’s case, the land value of his property has gone up in three years from $320,000 to $680,000.

He lives on a section that measures 0.0968 hectares, just under the New Zealand classic quarter-acre.

So his rates bill is likely to increase from $3331 this year to $4060 next year.

The council itself acknowledged some rates bills would go up by more than $1000.

Another property in nearby Cook St is facing a rates increase of 30% from $4283 to $5608.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Prince says rates increases, ballooning up to 30% due to property values, are untenable.

Having mastered the council’s online calculator, Prince checked out some properties in his Keeling St neighbourhood and encouraged friends to do the same.

They come back with numbers like 21.8%, 23.8%, and 24.69%.

“A lot of people don’t realise what is going on. It’s ridiculous. I’m pretty incensed.

“People have heard about the 8.3%, and that’s pretty steep, but they have not gone further.

“Anything above 20% is just untenable.”

Prince, a retired firefighter, said he and wife Maddy Williams would not be driven out of the house they had invested in, and where they had raised their two children, by the extra costs.

“I could have Weet-Bix instead of croissants for breakfast, and we can grow a lot of our own vegetables.”

But he said retired people with no other income, who had worked hard to pay the mortgage, would be forced out of their homes to something smaller, so developers could squeeze in several units.

He was worried about what that infill trend would do, with more roofs and impermeable surfaces putting stormwater systems under even more pressure.

Prince understood that demand for housing, and land for housing, was responsible for driving residential land values so high, but believed the council had to change the system.

His suggestions were the council could drop the rate in the dollar of land value further, or change the uniform annual charge, or decide to cap individual rates rises at 10%.

He said he had not gone through the detail of the council plans to identify where it could pull back spending so the total rates demand would be lower.

It should be a case of attending to the basics first, he said, but he also enjoyed amenities the council provided which made the city a great place to live.

“I don’t know what the answer is. Maybe some sort of revolution?”