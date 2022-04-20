'One of a kind' St John ambulance officer killed in Christchurch motorcycle crash

An ambulance officer lays flowers and pays his respects at the site of a fatal accident on the corner of Aidenfield Dr and Halswell Rd in Christchurch.

A 22-year-old man who died after two motorcycles and a car collided was an off-duty St John ambulance officer.

The man was killed and another was seriously injured after the crash in Halswell, Christchurch, on Tuesday night.

St John Ambulance Canterbury District operations manager Curt Ward said the crash involved two off-duty ambulance officers.

The “devastating loss” had been felt “across the St John whānau”, he said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Emergency services responded to a serious crash on the corner of Aidenfield Drive and Halswell Rd in Christchurch on Tuesday night.

“We have reached out to offer our condolences and support to all those affected, including the whānau of the deceased.”

A colleague of the man who died said he was “one of a kind” and “would be missed by a lot of people”.

Ward said support was being provided to the other injured staff member involved in the crash.

“The ambulance workforce is a small tight-knit team, and these types of events are extremely difficult to deal with,” he said.

“Whilst attending these types of accidents is not uncommon for our ambulance team, they are never easy, and in this incidence, further compounded by involving our own people.

“We want to acknowledge the care delivered by our ambulance team last night to their colleague and friend.

“We would ask that our people’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Emergency services were called to the crash, at the intersection of Aidanfield Dr and Halswell Rd, involving one vehicle and two motorcycles at 6.45pm.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Flowers and other items left in memoriam at the site of the fatal crash.

A 22-year-old man died at the scene and another man was transported to Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

The road was closed while an investigation by the Serious Crash Unit took place but had since reopened.