Police not laying charges in relation to crash that injured young girl

The child, understood to be a girl of primary school age, is ‘doing well’ nearly a month after the crash.

Police will not lay charges in relation to a crash involving a young girl who was critically injured while riding her scooter.

The incident happened about 5pm on March 23 on Innes Rd in St Albans, Christchurch.

The driver earlier said he was driving along Innes Rd when he noticed the young girl to the left of his car.

“[I was] not thinking much of it as I was following the vehicle in front of me who went past the girl.

* Driver who knocked down schoolgirl on scooter says it was a 'horrible accident'



“As the car in front of me passed her she has then come out straight in front of me on her scooter.

“At that point I have slammed on my brakes and swerved as much as I could, but given the space/time I had to react, I haven’t been able to stop in time.”

The man, who Stuff agreed not to name, estimated he had “[1.8 metres] to try and stop”.

After the crash he rushed over to the girl to call the police, he said, but heard someone was already calling emergency services. An off-duty nurse who lived nearby was also helping the child.

"There was nothing I could do apart from just stay there and wait for help."

On Wednesday, a police spokesperson said based on the information available there was “insufficient evidence” to pursue any charge. All parties had been advised of the decision.

“The young girl is said to be doing well,” the spokesperson said.

The driver earlier said what happened was “traumatising”, and said he wanted to say he was “sorry” to the girl’s family for what happened.

“It was a complete horrible accident that couldn’t be avoided.”

On Wednesday, the driver said he was “thankful” when police notified him he would not be charged as there were several witnesses that said he was not at fault. His vehicle had also been checked with no faults.

He was relieved to hear the young girl was doing well.