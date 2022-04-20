Thunderstorms, rising rivers, possible slips for west of South Island

An orange heavy rain warning has been issued for the west of the South Island, two months after the last orange alert that caused widespread flooding.

MetService issued the warning for heavy rain for Tasman west of Motueka, Buller, Westland and Fiordland between Wednesday and Friday.

The heavy rain was expected to cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

The last orange alert for Buller in February caused widespread flooding, slips and damage to roads, about 22 houses and 70 farms.

READ MORE:

* Heavy rain and light snow to hit parts of the South Island

* More rain on the way for flood-hit Buller, thunderstorms risk forecast from Southern Westland all the way up to Waikato

* Severe gales expected for Far North, heavy rain for Northland and Coromandel



The Tasman area west of Motueka was expected to get possible thunderstorms and between 100mm and 150mm of rain between 1am and 7pm on Thursday.

J.O/Supplied Thunderstorms are possible during the orange heavy rain events.

Buller and Westland about the ranges and north of Otira were expected to get between 110mm and 160mm of rain in the ranges and between 60mm and 90mm at the coast from 1am Thursday to 2am Friday.

Westland south of Otira would get between 250mm and 330mm in the ranges and up to 150mm elsewhere between 12pm Wednesday and 11pm on Thursday.

A heavy rain warning for Fiordland north of Breaksea Sound would bring up to 200mm of rain and possible thunderstorms.