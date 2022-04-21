Plane crash victims 'lucky' to escape serious injury

A father and his teenage stepson were the two occupants of the plane that crashed into the Waimea Inlet last Sunday.

A man who witnessed a plane crashing said the occupants were lucky to walk away with minor injuries.

On Sunday, emergency services were in attendance after a light plane crashed into the Waimea Inlet near Māpua.

Tasman deputy harbourmaster Paul Appleby was boating with his son on his day off when the plane flew over them.

The plane turned right, headed along parallel to Hoddy Rd peninsula, then got lower and lower. It eventually crashed into the water, with the tail going over the nose.

There was an “almighty splash” when the plane hit the water, Appleby said, before it stopped upside down.

Appleby said the plane was a small two-seater, and was amphibious. The aircraft had its wheels down when it hit the water, which was what caused the plane to “catapult” upside down.

Appleby and his son reached the aircraft within two minutes. The two occupants, a man and his teenage stepson, were able to extract themselves from the aircraft.

“They were very dazed and were in shock.”

Appleby said the duo were “very lucky” to escape the crash with minor injuries.

Apple said it was good to see the community jump into action so quickly, with around eight to 10 people at the scene to help within 10 minutes.

“It was great to see how the community rallied together.”

“As far as this type of accident goes, it was a really lucky outcome in my opinion.”

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail The aircraft that crashed was similar to this light plane. (File photo)

The two men were taken ashore to an ambulance, before they were taken to hospital.

The plane remained upside down in the shallow water of the inlet. Appleby, who stayed on the scene until around 7pm, said emergency services made sure all fuel was contained in the plane’s tanks.

The plane’s builder attended the scene to assess how to lift the plane, as lifting was the only option . A helicopter then lifted the aircraft to the man’s property.

Appleby said it didn’t bother him staying at the scene on his day off, as it was what he did as a deputy harbourmaster.

He was “really glad” the two occupants were relatively unscathed.

Motueka Aero Club president Paul Devereux said the plane was privately owned.

Civil Aviation Authority manager engagement and communications Mike Richard said the accident would be assigned for formal investigation.

The investigation would most likely be completed within 90 days, and a report would be published.